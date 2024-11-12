With the holidays on the way, Hulu is preparing to bring the cheer with David Gordon Green's family comedy Nutcrackers. Releasing on November 29, the film features Ben Stiller in his first starring role since 2017 as the strait-laced and work-obsessed Mike who's thrust into father duty after the tragic death of his sister. Being a caregiver for his orphaned nephews starts as a temporary arrangement with more than a few challenges as the kids test his patience in every way imaginable. A new trailer looks at the chaos that unfolds as a setup of circumstance becomes something more meaningful for all involved.

In the footage, Mike is dragged out to his sister's farm on short notice to watch over his nephews at least through Christmas. Immediately, he's welcomed by a messy situation with animals all over the house, shoes in the dishwasher, and four young rowdy kids that introduce him to country living. They immediately make his life interesting, to say the least, whether by slaughtering a fresh chicken for dinner, crashing a golf cart through a nativity scene, or hotwiring a Tilt-a-Whirl. Though they may be little terrors prone to smashing windows and getting in trouble with the police, they're still good kids who are going through a lot after losing both of their parents. Nutcrackers shows its heart as Mike tries his best to be there for them — which includes giving them "the talk" — and teach them that love remains even after death.

Opposite Stiller, the big stars of Green's heartfelt dramedy are the Janson brothers — Homer Janson, Ulysses Janson, Arlo Janson, and Atlas Janson. In his 7/10 review of the film following its Toronto International Film Festival debut, Collider's Ross Bonaime praised their dynamic with the Zoolander star, saying "Stiller and the Janson clan are a delight, and it's great to see Green attempt something completely different once more after this long stretch of horror films. Nutcrackers sticks to the basics, and with a story like this, it's hard to mind that too much." They're also joined by a strong supporting cast including Linda Cardellini, Edi Patterson, Tim Heidecker, and Toby Huss.

'Nutcrackers' Is Green's Take on a John Hughes Movie

It's been no secret that Green looked to '80s and '90s comedy icon John Hughes when making his own feel-good holiday flick. Coming off a string of horror films, including the Halloween trilogy and the disastrous The Exorcist: Believer that resulted in him being exorcised from the franchise, he wanted to shake things up by returning to the realm of humor. He directed from a screenplay penned by Leland Douglas, aiming to create something that evoked the '80s comedies he grew up loving as a kid while still bringing his experience in other realms to the table. While speaking to Collider's Steve Weintraub at TIFF, he explained:

"In my head, it was kind of triggering a lot of movies that I grew up with in the ‘80s, and following into the tropes. Movies like the Kenny Rogers movie Six Pack about the race car driver who takes care of the orphan kids, the young Anthony Michael Hall, and young Diane Lane — great movie. Movies like Kidco about the kids who started the manure business. There are a lot of films that I was inspired by and a lot of John Hughes movies like Uncle Buck and even young Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone. I felt like he was a raw talent. He was a kid who still picked his nose, not a kid who was so polished and perfect that he felt like Hollywood had done their manicure. So the idea was to take some of the tropes of those films that I love so much and then kind of combo the blockbuster bubblegum with the artsy-fartsy and land somewhere in the middle, or the best of both worlds."

Nutcrackers will stream on Hulu on November 29. Check out the trailer in the player above.

Release Date September 5, 2024 Director David Gordon Green Cast Ben Stiller , Linda Cardellini , Edi Patterson , Toby Huss , Tim Heidecker Runtime 104 Minutes Main Genre Comedy

