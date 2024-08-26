Two classic Eddie Murphy movies where he portrays one of his most iconic characters ever will be off streaming in less than a week. Netflix has announced that both of The Nutty Professor movies will be leaving the platform on August 31 and will no longer be available to stream starting in September. The first movie is currently available to watch on Starz, but once the sequel, The Nutty Professor 2: The Klumps, leaves Netflix, it will only be available for rent on Prime Video. In addition to Murphy, the first Nutty Professor also stars Jada Pinkett Smith and Dave Chappelle, and the sequel also stars Janet Jackson, Larry Miller, and Richard Gant, with the original boasting a 65% score from critics but a 40% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

The sequel was poorly received by both parties, registering a score of 27% from reviewers and 33% from general audiences on the aggregate site. The first Eddie Murphy-led Nutty Professor, which is actually a remake of the 1963 original starring Jerry Lewis, was written by David Sheffield, Barry W. Blaustein, Tom Shadyac, and Steve Oedekerk. Shadyac also directed the film, and his other notable work was on both Bruce and Evan Almighty, the comedies which see Jim Carrey and Steve Carell play a twisted version of God. He also directed Carrey in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. Shadyac did not return to direct the sequel, which was helmed by Peter Segal. Segal most recently directed Dave Bautista in the film that's been dominating the Prime Video charts, My Spy: The Eternal City, and he also helmed Tommy Boy (Chris Farley), The Longest Yard (Adam Sandler), and Get Smart (Anne Hathaway).

What Has Eddie Murphy Been in Lately?

Murphy most recently starred in the legacy sequel which dominated the Netflix charts, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. He also appeared alongside Tracee Ellis Ross in Candy Cane Lane for Prime Video, and starred opposite Jonah Hill in You People, which is currently streaming on Netflix. Murphy even has an Oscar nomination for his supporting performance in Dreamgirls, the 2006 musical drama starring Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx, Danny Glover, and more.

The Nutty Professor stars Eddie Murphy and Jada Pinkett Smith and was written by a full team of writers and directed by Peter Segal.

