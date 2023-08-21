The Big Picture Annette Bening stars as legendary long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad in the inspirational true story premiering on November 3.

Annette Bening stars as legendary long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad in the first images from Nyad. The inspirational true story will premiere on Netflix on November 3. Entertainment Weekly has the first look at the upcoming sports drama, which will chronicle Nyad's attempts to swim 110 miles from Cuba to Florida; the route is described as the "Mount Everest of marathon swimming".

The new images show four-time Oscar nominee Bening in the water as Nyad, who is famed for her ability to swim for hours at a time without rest. The images also feature Jodie Foster as Nyad's longtime coach Bonnie Stoll and Rhys Ifans (House of the Dragon) as John Bartlett, the chief navigator for her support team. Ethan Jones Romero (Lioness), Luke Cosgrove (The Mist TV series), Jeena Yi (Only Murders in the Building), and Eric T. Miller (Mare of Easttown) will also star. Nyad is slated to make its world premiere at next month's Toronto International Film Festival; it will then receive a limited theatrical release on October 20 before premiering on Netflix November 3.

Who Is Diana Nyad?

Swimmer Diana Nyad first gained international fame in 1975 when she swam around the entire island of Manhattan in under eight hours. Four years later, on her 30th birthday, she swam from North Bimini Island, in the Bahamas, to Key West, Florida, in twenty-seven hours. However, she is best known for her ongoing efforts to swim from Cuba to Florida. She first made an attempt to swim the treacherous, shark and jellyfish-infested route in 1978, but was forced to turn back in choppy seas. After extensive training and preparation, she returned to attempt the swim thirty years later, at age 60. Her subsequent three attempts were foiled by asthma attacks, high winds, and Portuguese man-of-war stings, but on her fifth attempt in 2013, she completed the voyage at age 64.

Nyad is the first dramatic feature from documentarians Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin who won an Oscar in 2018 for the thrilling Free Solo, which followed climber Alex Honnold as he attempted to scale the rock formation El Capitan without safety equipment. Ann Biderman (Ray Donovan) and Julia Cox (The Last Tycoon) penned the script. Mad Chance’s Andrew Lazar (George and Tammy) and Black Bear Pictures’ Teddy Schwarzman (Somebody I Used To Know) developed the feature and will produce.

Nyad will premiere at TIFF next month, and will debut on Netflix November 3 after a limited theatrical release. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and check out the rest of the new images below.