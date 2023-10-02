Netflix is set to tell the miraculous and astounding true story of Diana Nyad in the appropriately titled Nyad, which will share how the historic athlete became the first person in the world to swim from Florida all the way to Cuba. The latest film from the Academy Award-winning directing duo Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyhi, Nyad is based on Diana Nyad's own memoir, Find a Way. Today, Nyad is a highly respected author, journalist, and motivational speaker, but before all of that, she was an experienced swimmer who never ceased chasing her ambitions. One such feat that had eluded her for much of her life was the 110-mile swim from Florida to Cuba, which she had attempted multiple times but failed to complete. Against the advice of her friends and family, Nyad then decided to attempt the swim again despite being 64 years of age. To learn more about this incredible true story as well as its cast, trailer, release date, and more, here is everything we know so far about Nyad.

When Is 'Nyad' Coming Out?

The true story of Diana Nyad will be revealed to moviegoers when Nyad begins its limited theatrical run on Friday, October 20, 2023. Netflix subscribers who wish to wait for a streaming release will then be able to do so when Nyad becomes available to stream on Netflix a few weeks later on Friday, November 3, 2023.

Where Can You Watch 'Nyad'?

The earliest way to see Nyad as soon as possible is to see it during its theatrical run starting on October 20. The theatrical release is limited, so there is a chance that Nyad may not be playing in your immediate area. The strategy to release select projects in theaters comes out of the wake of reputable institutions like the Academy Awards deciding that a limited theatrical run at the very least is necessary to be eligible. Apple TV+ is an example of a platform that is also following this strategy, with both Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon and Ridley Scott's Napoleon releasing in theaters before coming to streaming. But if you would rather see Diana Nyad's story unfold from the comfort of your own home, you'll only have to wait about two more weeks, as Nyad will then be available to stream on Netflix beginning November 3. Netflix is obviously no stranger to aquatic-themed films and shows, as they became the home of a far more over-the-top and unrealistic one with their hit live-action One Piece adaptation.

Watch the 'Nyad' Trailer

Netflix released the first trailer for Nyad on September 7, 2023, officially introducing this gripping adaptation of Diana Nyad's story. The trailer opens with Diana Nyad (Annette Bening) and her best friend Bonnie Stoll (Jodie Foster) chatting about their place in the world and what they still want to accomplish in life. We also see through television footage of the real Diana Nyad years ago on a segment on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson that she has dreamed about doing the 110-mile swim from Florida to Cuba for a good chunk of her life. Despite now being in her 60s, Diana is still more than willing to take the swim on. This is against the advice of Bonnie, but she, along with experienced navigator John Bartlett (Rhys Ifans), still helps the aging yet dedicated athlete to fulfill her amazing dream.

What's the Plot of 'Nyad' About?

The official plot synopsis for Nyad reads as follows:

"Annette Bening, Jodie Foster, and Rhys Ifans star in NYAD to tell a remarkable true story of athlete Diana Nyad who, at the age of 60 and with the help of her best friend and coach, commits to achieving her life-long dream: a 110-mile open ocean swim from Cuba to Florida."

Who's In the Cast of 'Nyad'?

Leading the cast of Nyad as the titular protagonist Diana Nyad is four-time Academy Award nominee Annette Bening. Bening's long and legendary career of incredible performances goes well beyond her Oscar-nominated work in The Grifters, American Beauty, Being Julia, and The Kids Are All Right. She also had prominent parts as the original Mar-Vell in Captain Marvel and as a silver-tongued suspect in Death on the Nile. Also attached to the cast and starring opposite Bening as fellow athlete Bonnie Stoll is two-time Academy Award winner Jodie Foster. Since her breakout role in Taxi Driver, which also led to her first Academy Award nomination, Foster has received boundless praise for her parts in The Accused, The Silence of the Lambs, Nell, and more. Rounding out the lead cast is House of the Dragon star Rhys Ifans, who will be playing a crucial member of Nyad's team, John Bartlett.

Other names attached to the cast of Nyad include Luke Cosgrove (The Mist), Jenna Yi (Only Murders in the Building), Anna Harriette Pittman (The Resident), Ethan Jones Romero (Special Ops: Lioness), Karly Rothenberg (Archibald's Next Big Thing), Eric T. Miller (Mare of Easttown), and Johnny Solo (The Fitzgerald Family Christmas).

Who's Making 'Nyad'?

Sharing the director's chair for Nyad are filmmaking duo Jimmy Chin, and Elizabeth Chai Vaserhelyi, both of whom became Oscar-winners when they received industry-wide praise for their documentary feature, Free Solo. They've also worked on several other acclaimed documentaries like The Rescue, Return to Space, Wild Life, and more. Nyad is the first non-documentary feature the two have worked together on.

Nyad is written by Recovery Road writer Julia Cox, adapting Diana Nyad's original memoir. In addition to writing, Julia Cox is also executive producing alongside Michael Heimler (The Marsh King's Daughter), Bill Johnson (The Host), D. Scott Lumpkin (Doctor Sleep), and Jim Seibel (Hands of Stone). The rest of the crew includes composer Alexandre Desplat (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio), cinematographer Claudio Miranda (Top Gun: Maverick), editor Christopher Tellefsen (A Quiet Place), production designer Kara Lindstrom (Prey), art directors Elizabeth Boller (Den of Thieves) and María Fernanda Sabogal (47 Meters Down), and costume designer Kelli Jones (Straight Outta Compton).