Showtime Sports Documentary Films has just released a new trailer for its upcoming film NYC Point Gods. The film will take an in-depth look at the legendary point guards of New York City in the 1980s and 1990s, as well as those playing today. The film will be available across the network’s streaming and on-demand platforms for Showtime subscribers on Friday, July 29, 2022.

NYC Point Gods will spotlight the rise of Rafer Alston, Kenny Anderson, Mark Jackson, Stephon Marbury, God Shammgod, Kenny Smith, Rod Strickland, and Dwayne "Pearl" Washington as they contributed to the cultural renaissance in New York City that birthed East Coast hip hop and a signature style of basketball play that has come to define an era of the game as well as American culture as a whole. The documentary film further extends the collaboration between Showtime and NBA superstar Kevin Durant and his business partner Rich Kleiman’s Boardroom, a 35V company.

The new trailer gives us a glimpse at the intense culture and mindset behind basketball in New York City during the 1980s and 1990s, a time in which the city was producing some of the most vital elements of contemporary culture at the time, set against the ruins of the war on drugs and the shifting tectonic plates of the city's landscape. The trailer also highlights the particular intensity of point guards within the New York City basketball scenes at the time.

The trailer opens with "a New York City point guard would give up his girl and his chain before he gives up his dribble." The quote plays over footage of a man dribbling a basketball down a New York City street, his determination palpable, quieting the city's buzz to a dull hum. This is the world that we are about to enter, in which the craft of a point guard is compared to the work of a composer, and musician. And the work of a point guard, as seen in the trailer, certainly lends itself to the musical. The precision of movement and the sweeping craft of the players hold the audience in trance and elevate the game to new levels. The new documentary will show both the work of the city's point guards and the global impact their work had.

The film features extensive interviews and rare footage. The film will also showcase prominent New York voices such as Stephen A. Smith, Cam’ron, Fat Joe, as well as iconic college coaches Lou Carnesecca, Jim Boeheim, and Rick Pitino. The film will be available across Showtime's streaming and on-demand platforms for Showtime subscribers on Friday, July 29, 2022. The film will premiere on Showtime at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. You can watch the new trailer below: