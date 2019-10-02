NYCC 2019: Here Are All the Major Panels Happening This Weekend

0

The New York Comic-Con 2019 panel line-ups have started rolling in and boy, there’s going to be so many good ones to choose from if you’re attending this year. 20th Century Fox, ABC, The CW, Hulu, and Netflix are among the networks and streamers who have already announced what panels they have lined up.

Among the exciting slate that we know about so far are presentations for The CW, which includes exclusive presentations for Black Lightning, Katy Keene, and Legacies. There are also streamers Hulu and Netflix, who are bringing some big shows to NYCC this year like Castle Rock and Big Mouth. Among the Castle Rock panel highlights is a screening of the Season 2 premiere which will be followed up by a discussion featuring the season’s new cast members including Lizzy Caplan, Elsie Fisher, and Tim Robbins. Meanwhile, Big Mouth‘s third season is on the horizon, so it’s no surprise Netflix wants to liven things up with a panel on it at NYCC. Attendees can expect what will no doubt be the liveliest panel discussion with series creator and star Nick Kroll and additional cast members. Dare we hope John Mulaney, Jason Mantzoukas, Jenny Slate, and Jessi Klein make an appearance? Either way, these panels — in addition to the others announced — sound like a whole heck of a lot of fun. And this is just the first wave of announcements, too. Who knows what panels will be confirmed next!

The convention fun kicks off on Thursday, October 3 and runs through Sunday, October 6 at the Javits Center in New York City. Below is the complete list of the panels coming to NYCC 2019: