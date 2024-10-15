New York Comic Con is officially back for 2024, bringing with it plenty of guests and panels in a massive celebration of everything related to pop culture. Next to the San Diego Comic Con, the New York iteration is one of the biggest and most popular fan conventions in the U.S., with thousands flocking to New York City just to partake in the festivities. Of course, not everyone is able to fly out for the weekend to see the numerous panels that NYCC has to offer, but thankfully, we here at Collider do have a way for you to watch some of the events.

Collider is set to have a big presence at the upcoming convention, with panels featuring some of the biggest stars in the entertainment industry. While all of these extraordinary panels will be taking place at NYCC, some of them will also be live-streamed directly from the event thanks to a partnership between Reedpop and Paragon Creative Agency. Wondering what panels Collider is hosting and how you can watch them? Read below to find out when, where, and how you can watch Collider's coverage of New York Comic Con 2024.

When is New York Comic Con 2024?

This year, New York Comic Con 2024 will be taking place from October 17th to October 20th, with Collider set to host panels every day from the 17th to the 19th.

Where Can You Watch the Live-Streams for New York Comic Con 2024?

It's worth noting that the only panels that will be live-streamed at New York Comic Con 2024 are ones that take place on the Main Stage and the Empire Stage. Those that are will be available to stream online completely free of charge through Popverse and Redpops' YouTube channels and social media platforms. You can find links to the streams for each respective stage below:

Main Stage

Empire Stage

The full live-stream schedule for both stages can also be found by clicking here.

What Panels is Collider Hosting at New York Comic Con 2024?

The complete list of each panel, its date & time, location, live-stream status, panelists, and moderator can be found below:

"Seeking Salvation: A Hazbin Hotel Panel"

Date & Time: Thursday, October 17th @ 11:00 AM ET Location: Room 405 Live-Streaming? No Panelists: Kimiko Glenn, Alex Brightman, and Vivienne Medrano Moderator: Perri Nemiroff

Hazbin Hotel became a viral sensation when it debuted on Prime Video, achieving a massive base of dedicated fans in a rapid amount of time. The acclaimed dark animated comedy takes place in the depths of Hell, which is being overpopulated due to the sheer number of souls coming in. To combat this crisis, the Princess of Hell named Charlie Morningstar (Erika Henningson) opens the titular hotel, which aims to reform some of the demons of the underworld. Complete with gorgeous animation and a stellar cast of voice actors, there's a reason why the show has become so popular. Collider's own Perri Nemiroff will be having an exclusive conversation with the voice actors behind Niffty and Sir Pentious, Kimiko Glenn and Alex Brightman, as well as creator Vivienne Medrano.

Hazbin Hotel In an attempt to find a non-violent alternative for reducing Hell's overpopulation, the daughter of Lucifer opens a rehabilitation hotel that offers a group of misfit demons a chance at redemption. Release Date October 28, 2019 Creator Vivienne Medrano Cast Erika Henningsen , Christian Borle , Alex Brightman , Amir Talai Seasons 2

"A Conversation with Josh Brolin: Insights and Stories with Steve Weintraub"

Date & Time: Thursday, October 17th @ 2:00 PM ET Location: Room 405 Live-Streaming? No Panelists: Josh Brolin Moderator: Steve Weintraub

Having starred in The Goonies, Avengers: Infinity War, Dune, and more, few people are as prevalent in the entertainment industry as Josh Brolin. The Oscar-nominated actor surely has plenty of insights and stories to tell about his long and prestigious career. Thankfully, Collider's editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub will be sitting down with Brolin to hear just some of what the actor has experienced during his nearly 40 years in the industry.

"Adult Swim's 'Rick and Morty' Season Eight Sneak Peek"

Date & Time: Thursday, October 17th @ 4:45 PM ET Location: Main Stage Live-Streaming? Yes Panelists: Dan Harmon, Scott Marder, Harry Belden, Ian Cardoni, Sarah Chalke, Spencer Grammer, and Chris Parnell Moderator: Perri Nemiroff

Adult Swim's smash-hit comedy Rick and Morty is set to return for its eighth season, once again bringing the multiversal shenanigans of both Rick (Ian Cardoni) and Morty (Harry Belden) to the network. The grandfather-grandson duo may have technically returned early with the Rick and Morty: The Anime spin-off show, but many fans have been eager to learn about what's next for the show. Not only will executive producers Dan Harmon and Scott Marder be in attendance, but the entire Smith family will be at the panel with Harry Belden, Ian Cardoni, Sarah Chalke, Spencer Grammer, and Chris Parnell.

Rick and Morty The fractured domestic lives of a nihilistic mad scientist and his anxious grandson are further complicated by their inter-dimensional misadventures. Release Date December 2, 2013 Cast Chris Parnell , Spencer Grammer , Sarah Chalke , Justin Roiland , Dan Harmon Seasons 6 Studio Cartoon Network

"The Franchise - Advance Screening & Panel"

Date & Time: Friday, October 18th @ 2:00 PM ET Location: Room 405 Live-Streaming? No Panelists: Himesh Patel, Aya Cash, Billy Magnussen, Lolly Adefope, Daniel Brühl, Darren Goldstein, Isaac Powell, Jon Brown, Rachel Axler, and Juli Weiner Moderator: Maggie Lovitt

Only a few episodes in and The Franchise has already become a breakout hit for Max. The new comedy takes a grounded-yet-satirical look into what it takes to make a major motion picture in a big-budget comic book franchise, including all of the many speed bumps such a journey takes along the way. Cast members Himesh Patel, Aya Cash, Billy Magnussen, Lolly Adefope, Daniel Brühl, Darren Goldstein, and Isaac Powell will be at the panel moderated by Maggie Lovitt, as well as creator Jon Brown and co-writers Rachel Axler and Juli Weiner. That's not all either, as fans in attendance will also get to watch an advance screening of an upcoming episode.

The Franchise A team trapped inside the dysfunctional hell of creating franchise superhero movies, at the end of the day the question they face is: is this Hollywood's new dawn or cinema's last stand? Is this a dream factory or a chemical plant? Release Date October 6, 2024 Cast Billy Magnussen , Jessica Hynes , Darren Goldstein , Lolly Adefope , Isaac Powell , Daniel Brühl , Richard E. Grant Seasons 1 Writers Armando Iannucci Jon Brown , Sam Mendes Streaming Service(s) Max

'School Spirits'

Date & Time: Friday, October 18th @ 5:00 PM ET Location: Room 409 Live-Streaming? No Panelists: TBD Moderator: Perri Nemiroff

Paramount+'s hit supernatural series School Spirits is set to return for Season 2 next year, and before then, the cast and crew behind the show will be at NYCC 2024. A classic throwback ghost story, School Spirits primarily follows Maddie Nears (Peyton List) - a high school teen who wakes up in the afterlife and tries to solve her own disappearance. While the panel is set to feature the stars and creators of the show, the exact panelist line-up has not been announced as of yet.

School Spirits Set in the fictional town of Split River, Wisconsin, the show follows Maddie, a teen girl stuck in the afterlife investigating her own mysterious disappearance; she goes on a crime-solving journey as she adjusts to high school in the afterlife, but the closer she gets to the truth, the more secrets and lies she discovers. Release Date March 9, 2023 Creator Megan Trinrud & Nate Trinrud Cast Peyton List , Kristian Flores , Milo Manheim , Spencer Macpherson , Rainbow Wedell , Sarah Yarkin , Nick Pugliese Seasons 2 Streaming Service(s) Paramount+

"Exploring Faerun: Behind the Scenes of Baldur's Gate III"

Date & Time: Saturday, October 19th @ 3:00 PM ET Location: Main Stage Live-Streaming? Yes Panelists: Neil Newbon, Devora Wilde, Jennifer English, and Ailona Baranova Moderator: Maggie Lovitt

One of the best video games of 2023 still is the talk of the industry, as Baldur's Gate III is nothing short of a technical marvel. No other video game has been able to capture the experience of playing Dungeons & Dragons quite like the third entry in the franchise, which takes players on a massive journey filled with fleshed out characters. Fans will get to hear about the road to making this journey come to life with a panel of some of the game's most notable voice actors.