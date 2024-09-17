Prime Video is gearing up for New York Comic Con 2024 with panels for two highly anticipated new series: Cross and Secret Level. The streaming platform promises fans that they'll get to dive into exciting details, reveal exclusive content, and allow them to engage directly with cast and creators. On Friday, October 18, Cross takes the spotlight on the Main Stage from 4:15-5:15 pm ET. Based on James Patterson’s bestselling book series, the show stars Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross, a D.C. homicide detective and forensic psychologist.

The series follows Cross as he grapples with a sadistic serial killer while contending with a mysterious threat from his past that jeopardizes his family, career, and life. With a second season already ordered and Wes Chatham, Matthew Lillard, and Jeanine Mason set to board the cast after Season 1, Prime Video has all the faith in the world in Cross to succeed, and for good reason. Prime Video is the HQ for Alex Cross's fellow action thriller novel icons with the John Krasinski-led Jack Ryan and the Alan Ritchson-led Reacher. The former came to an end last season, with the acclaim of critics while the latter is eagerly anticipated as it heads into its third season, which is due out next year, and has launched its lead into superstardom.

Joining Hodge on the panel will be cast members Isaiah Mustafa, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, and Ryan Eggold, along with executive producer and showrunner Ben Watkins. Together, they will provide a glimpse into the mystery thriller, tease upcoming plot twists, and answer fan questions. For those who can’t attend in person, the panel will also be livestreamed on NYCC’s official website. Fans are encouraged to follow the social media accounts @crossonprime on X and Instagram for updates and more content.

What Else Does Prime Video Have Planned for NYCC?

The excitement continues on Saturday, October 19, with the Secret Level panel from 6:30-7:30 pm ET in Room 405. This groundbreaking animated anthology series comprises 15 original short stories set in the worlds of some of the most beloved video games. The panel will feature creator and executive producer Tim Miller (Love Death + Robots) and executive producer and supervising director Dave Wilson. They will take fans behind the scenes, sharing exclusive footage and news about the innovative new series. Each episode of Secret Level serves as a gateway into the gaming universe, with stories exploring both iconic classics and eagerly awaited new titles. Fans can keep up with the latest news by following @SecretLevelPV on X and @SecretLevelonPrime on Instagram.

Stay tuned to Collider for more news on Prime Video and the newest series seat to premiere on the platform.

