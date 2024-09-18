ReedPop, the world’s leading producer of pop culture events, has officially unveiled the extensive programming lineup for this year’s New York Comic Con (NYCC). Returning to the Javits Center in New York City from October 17-20, 2024, fans can look forward to a packed schedule featuring special guests, publishers, cosplayers, and much more. Here's a breakdown of some of the event's top highlights.

Thursday, October 17: Opening Day Highlights

Apple TV+ Presents Shrinking

Kickstarting NYCC, Apple TV+ will feature a panel on their hit comedy Shrinking. The series follows a grieving therapist who disrupts the rules of therapy, drastically changing his own life and that of his clients. The star-studded panel includes Emmy-winner Brett Goldstein, co-creator and star Jason Segel, and cast members such as Christa Miller and Jessica Williams.

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Main Stage

Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing

The biggest comics panel of the weekend will take a deep dive into the future of Marvel heroes. Led by Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and other Marvel guests, the panel will discuss the newest milestones of mutant-kind and the future of the Marvel Universe. Attendees will receive an exclusive giveaway comic book.

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Room 409

The Cast of Starship Troopers

Join the stars of the cult classic Starship Troopers, including Casper Van Dien and Denise Richards, for a discussion on the legacy of this epic sci-fi adventure.

12:30 PM, Room 405

A Conversation with Josh Brolin

Josh Brolin sits down with Collider's Steve Weintraub for an exclusive panel, sharing insights and behind-the-scenes stories from his illustrious career.

2:00 PM, Room 405

Moon Man Panel Featuring Kid Cudi

Grammy Award-winning musician Kid Cudi returns to NYCC to discuss his first venture into comics with Moon Man. The panel will also feature co-writer Kyle Higgins and artist Marco Locati.

2:00 PM, Main Stage

Friday, October 18: Fan Favorites and Industry Insights

Image via Rockstar Games

The Cast of Red Dead Redemption

The voice cast of Red Dead Redemption 2 comes together for a fan Q&A, sharing stories from their time on the groundbreaking video game.

12:30 PM, Room 405

IDW Publishing: The Next 25 Years

The award-winning publisher celebrates its 25th anniversary with sneak peeks at its plans for 2025 and beyond, promising chills and thrills for comic book fans.

2:15 PM - 3:15 PM, Room 1C03

BlumFest NYCC

While exact details for this event haven't been revealed yet, horror fans can expect some special surprises from Blumhouse.

Friday, October 18, 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM, Empire Stage

Bear McCreary: Musical World-Building

Acclaimed composer Bear McCreary discusses the impact of music on fictional world-building, joined by other musicians and writers, including Grammy-nominated Rufus Wainwright.

2:30 PM - 3:30 PM, Main Stage

Inside the Haunting World of The Fall of the House of Usher

Join director Mike Flanagan and the cast of the Netflix horror series including, Carla Gugino, Rahul Kohli, and Kate Siegel, for an exploration of the spine-chilling adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe's classic tale.

12:30 PM, Room 405

Saturday, October 19: Star Power and Exclusive Previews

Image via Starz

From Earp to Ear: Wynonna Earp's Adventures Continue on Audible

Join Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Katherine Barrell, and writer Emily Andras in conversation with Maureen Ryan, contributing editor at Vanity Fair, as they preview the forthcoming Audible Original Wynonna Earp: Tales from Purgatory which picks up with Wynonna and her soulmate, the legendary lawman Doc Holliday as they hit the open road in search of the promised land: Dollywood.

Saturday, October 19 from 4:45 PM to 5:45 PM in Room 409

Sweetpea Screening and Q&A with Ella Purnell

Ella Purnell discusses her new STARZ series Sweetpea, a dark and twisted coming-of-age story, featuring an exclusive Q&A session with the star.

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Room 405

Fox Entertainment Presents: Grimsburg

Jon Hamm leads this panel on the behind-the-scenes of Grimsburg, offering insights into Season Two of the detective series.

12:45 PM - 1:45 PM, Main Stage

Sunday, October 20: Wrapping Up the Festivities

A House of the Dragon Retrospective

House of the Dragon stars Matt Smith, Fabian Frankel, and Tom Glynn-Carney will discuss Season 2's key moments and answer fan questions about the Targaryen drama.

11:00 AM, Empire Stage

Saturday Night Live: Special F/X Makeup

Louie Zakarian, SNL's Emmy-winning Makeup Department Head, discusses the process of creating iconic characters and makeup effects for the show's 50th season, joined by cast member Sarah Sherman.

3:30 PM - 4:30 PM, Room 408

Special Exhibitor Lineup and Guest Appearances

In addition to panels, NYCC will showcase a stellar lineup of exhibitors, including Marvel, Funko, Penguin Random House, and Crunchyroll. The Artist Alley will feature creators like Jeff Lemire and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, while the Writer’s Block will host renowned authors such as Tomi Adeyemi and V.E. Schwab. With such a great line-up, those heading to NYCC are set to have a weekend to remember. Stay tuned to Collider for updates from the event.