The 2020 New York Film Critics Circle, or NYFCC, awards have been announced, with the East Coast-based association of film critics' choices often being a good harbinger for what we will see in the 2020 Oscars nominations. And the NYFCC will be the first to admit that 2020 has been, like it has been for literally every other facet of human life, a "strange" one for movies. NYFCC chair Stephanie Zacharek said that "this was a complicated, painful year in so many ways, but movies didn’t let us down. In fact, they were major in helping us get through. Movies are one of our chief forms of human connection, a mode of communicating across the world. This year, especially, the members of the New York Film Critics Circle are grateful to be able to honor the movies and people who helped keep that chain of communication alive."

For many key choices, the NYFCC chose the kind of predictably prestige fare you'd expect to strike gold come Oscar night, with works like First Cow, Nomadland, and Da 5 Bloods getting accolades (and Da 5 Bloods director Spike Lee earning a special award). But one choice is refreshingly surprising, and hopefully an excellent harbinger for a well-deserved nomination we'll see in the Oscars.

Maria Bakalova plays Borat's (Sacha Baron Cohen) daughter in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, the surprise sequel to the prank comedy classic that flabbergasted us all this election season. And she annihilates the role, giving it both fearsome feral energy and a sense of emotional pathos that makes the film soar. The NYFCC honored her with a well-deserved Best Supporting Actress award, one I hope the Academy sees fit to bestow upon her when the time for nominations comes. There's a bit of a hill to climb; the Academy tends to ignore broad comedies in general, with the previous Borat moviefilm only securing a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay (despite Cohen's revelatory work more than deserving a Leading Actor nod). But hopefully this NYFCC honor gives the Academy permission to follow the journey of Tutar's heart.

The full list of 2020 New York Film Critics Circle awards is below. And for more insight on the majesty of Maria Bakalova in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, check out my deep dive with the film's director, Jason Woliner.

Best Film:

First Cow

Best Director:

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Screenplay:

Eliza Hittman, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Best Actress:

Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Best Actor:

Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods

Best Supporting Actress:

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best Supporting Actor:

Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods

Best Foreign Language Film:

Bacurau

Best Cinematography:

Shabier Kirchner, Small Axe (all films)

Best Nonfiction Film:

Time

Best First Film:

The 40-Year-Old Version (Radna Blank)

Best Animated Film:

Wolfwalkers

Special Awards:

Spike Lee

Kino Lorber

