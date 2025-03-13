When one of the most famous bands of all time decides to make a comeback, you know they're going to do it with a bang and the Gallagher brothers are clearly not in the business of disappointing. Fresh off the back of their reunion announcement, Liam and Noel Gallagher are officially set to document their Oasis reunion tour in an epic concert film.

The British icons parted ways back in 2009, seemingly drawing an end to their collective rockstar legacy. However, 16 years later, the group is set to take to the stage together again in a serious dose of 90s nostalgia with a documentary to mark the occasion. Sony Music has announced that the project will be produced by Steven Knight, the mastermind behind the hailed British drama Peaky Blinders, and directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace. The pair previously worked together on Meet Me in the Bathroom, an immersive documentary capturing the 2000s New York City music scene.

The film will be in good hands with some serious power behind it from Magna Studios, the studio behind Lewis Capaldi's How I'm Feeling Now documentary, and the musical documentary Beastie Boys Story.

Oasis Last Performed Together Back in 2009

The reunion film comes after the band makes a shock announcement that they will be uniting once again. This was particularly shocking for two reasons, the first being that both Liam and Noel have achieved successful solo careers and the second being that the pair have shared a public feud for quite some time. Nonetheless, the news was welcomed by fans of the group and came with a slew of tour dates for their Live '25 tour across the globe with 41 stops in the diary, including North and South America, the UK, Asia and Australia.

For die-hard fans of the band, the trip down memory lane is set to be a noteworthy one. The rock icons hold an esteemed back-catalog with hit tracks including "Don't Look Back in Anger," "Wonderwall," "Champagne Supernova," and "Live Forever". They are largely credited with inspiring a new generation of British rock, fusing anthemic sounds and gritty attitude for pure rock gold. This cemented their music-royalty status in the 90s, with a legacy that went for years to come.

Sony Music has not yet set a release date for the project. Stay tuned at Collider for updates. You can find the full list of tour dates and where to buy tickets here.