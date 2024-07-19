The Big Picture Oasis: Supersonic offers an immersive look at the rise and fall of Oasis, avoiding common music documentary clichés.

The film captures the Gallagher's dysfunctional family dynamics, making it best suited to the theatrical experience.

A24's partnership with IMAX for screenings shows that music documentaries can benefit from the format, not just blockbusters.

It is no secret that the box office in 2024 has gone to some historic lows. Despite the overwhelming success of films like Dune: Part Two and Inside Out 2, many smaller titles and intended blockbusters have underperformed compared to expectations. There are many reasons for this discrepancy, but one of the best arguments for the sanctity of the theatrical experience is the appeal of IMAX theaters. To drum up support for the premium format, A24 has launched a new series that screens previous hits like Ex Machina, Hereditary, Uncut Gems, and Midsommar in IMAX. Although it doesn’t share the same genre qualities as the other films in A24’s lineup, the music documentary Oasis: Supersonic is just as worthy of being seen in the premium theater format.

There’s been no shortage of music documentaries released within the last few years, as Disney+, HBO, and Netflix regularly release films or limited event shows that tackle the life of famous artists. Generally, these are fairly straightforward recaps of the musicians’ work that serve as little more than a summation of a Wikipedia article. Those with little familiarity on the subject may find themselves more informed, and those who are already fans may be charmed by the nostalgic appeal. However, Oasis: Supersonic is an immersive experience that sheds a spotlight on one of the most interesting “rise and fall” stories in modern British rock history.

What Is 'Oasis: Supersonic' About?

Oasis: Supersonic explores the relationship between brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher during the inception of their rock band Oasis, which grew to prominence in the 1990s. What was most impressive about Oasis’ shocking rise to the top of the popular culture landscape was just how quickly the band began circulating “all-time” conversations. The release of their 1994 debut album Definitely Maybe quickly became one of the biggest rock albums in British history. By the time their masterpiece (What's the Story) Morning Glory? was released in 1995, the duo began sparking comparisons to The Beatles. Oasis: Supersonic captures the relentless nature of their early tours and the pressure that these sizable expectations had on two brothers who were still finding their voices as artists. Some biographical documentaries can feel stale, but Oasis: Supersonic has the pacing of a 1990s action movie.

Oasis: Supersonic avoids many of the clichés that are common within documentaries. One of the issues with having a narrator is that it draws the viewers to pre-ordained conclusions about the subject, rather than letting them draw their own interpretations based on the footage that is assembled. Oasis: Supersonic merges historical interviews of the brothers during the height of their popularity with modern insights from their collaborators; the different interpretations of key events seek to underline how out of space Noel and Liam actually were with each other. Although it's fascinating to see what efforts went into making classic tracks like “Wonderwall,” Oasis: Supersonic is at its best when dealing with the dysfunctional family aspects of working with close relatives.

'Oasis: Supersonic' Is an Immersive Experience

While it would be easy to find clips of old Oasis concerts on YouTube or TikTok, Oasis: Supersonic is an immersive nonfiction experience that requires the biggest possible screen to be enjoyed. Director Mat Whitecross does a great job at overlaying footage of the Gallagher's childhood with some of their most famous tracks, indicating where their inspirations began. Whitecross is also able to characterize the segments focusing on each brother in different ways to explore the gradual split in their relationship. While initially, the hues are quite warm and inviting, the film begins to look more dour when dealing with Liam’s disillusionment with his success. Whitecross is able to make strong assertions about the consequences that being in the media spotlight has on mental health purely by assembling footage in a compelling way. Liam’s profanity-laden breakdown at an awards show during the film’s final segments is made all the more heartbreaking after seeing a more innocent series of family videos at the beginning.

The experience of seeing Oasis: Supersonic is perhaps the closest that viewers will get to attending the band’s concert, as Oasis has not been touring since 2009. The collective experience of seeing a concert is similar to that of a great movie, as both require a great deal of audience participation. When looking at the musical scenes alone, Oasis: Supersonic takes the viewer inside one of the brothers’ shows, showing the reactions backstage as well as the lively affection of the crowd. It’s a truly transporting experience that offers a level of intimacy that most music documentaries are not able to attain.

IMAX Shouldn’t Be Exclusively Used for Blockbusters

A24’s partnership with IMAX is exciting because it proves that the format is not only needed for studio action films. The film industry will be in a dire place if IMAX can only be used to screen blockbusters like The Fall Guy and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga that underperform financially. A24 consistently puts out some of the best films of the decade, even if they have smaller budgets and don’t have as many major stars. Any film would benefit from the expanded screen size and better surround sound, and an IMAX release could even inspire interest from more casual viewers.

Oasis: Supersonic may have been a strange choice to release in IMAX, but it’s not all that surprising considering that music documentaries have performed very well theatrically. The record-breaking success of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour may have been a unique anomaly, but the strong performance of films like Queen Rock Montreal and Beyoncé: Renaissance suggest that theaters should take a closer look at these types of projects.

Oasis: Supersonic is streaming on Max in the U.S.

