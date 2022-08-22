For those of us missing Obi-Wan Kenobi more than usual, mark your calendars for September 8. It was announced that Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return, a behind-the-scenes documentary about the making of Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere that day on the streaming service as part of the highly-anticipated Disney+ Day.

The trailer for the documentary features series stars Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader), and Moses Ingram (Third sister/Reva Sevander) alongside director and showrunner Deborah Chow, reflecting on the journey of finally bringing the story to life. The trailer also ends with breakout star Vivien Lyra Blair (Princess Leia Organa) in silhouette, raising the question of whether the young scene-stealer will also appear in the documentary.

For McGregor and Christensen, the series represented a return to roles they first played over two decades ago in the prequel trilogy, films which served as a gateway to young fans and welcomed them into the Galaxy Far, Far Away with iconic characters they could call their own. Apart from Kenobi and Skywalker, the films also introduced us to Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) — who made a cameo appearance at the end of Obi-Wan Kenobi — and Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman) — who didn't appear in the show, but whose presence was felt nevertheless.

RELATED: 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Originally Focused on Luke Skywalker Instead of Princess Leia

Obi-Wan Kenobi premiered its first two episodes back in May at Star Wars Celebration, where thousands had the chance to watch the episodes together for the first time, an experience that was captured for the documentary as well. The premiere featured some of the series cast including McGregor, Christensen, Blair, as well as Indira Varma, Jimmy Smits, Rupert Friend, Simone Kessel, O'Shea Jackson Jr., and Bonnie Piesse. Not present at the premiere were series stars Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, and Joel Edgerton.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return is the latest in a series of behind-the-scenes documentaries chronicling the making of Disney+ Star Wars stories. Given that both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett both had specials under the banner of "Disney Gallery," you would be forgiven for thinking A Jedi's Return was something else — short film, bonus episode, Season 2 announcement. Hope springs eternal. But given that audiences have been waiting for this documentary to arrive ever since the series ended in June, it makes sense that Disney would premiere it with great fanfare on the day devoted to their streaming service.

Disney+ Day will see many other additions arrive on the streaming service as well, including Thor: Love & Thunder as well as its behind-the-scenes documentary Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love & Thunder. Also coming that day are sing-along versions of Frozen and Frozen 2, and a new Simpsons short titled "Welcome to the Club."

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return arrives on Disney+ on September 8. Watch the trailer below: