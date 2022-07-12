There are very few characters in fictional media more iconic than Darth Vader. A Dark Lord of the Sith, his menacing figure, towering demeanor, iconic red lightsaber, and James Earl Jones' vocal talents all contributed to the impact that the Emperor's ultimate enforcer - not to mention the rest of the Star Wars saga - would have on both pop culture and cinema. If there's one thing that George Lucas seemed to know from the beginning (or, at least by the time the original film premiered in 1977), even though it would be years before he'd be able to expand on the story, it's that Darth Vader was once a Jedi Knight known as Anakin Skywalker - the former apprentice and friend of Obi-Wan "Ben" Kenobi (played originally by Alec Guinness).

Knowing that Vader was once trained in the Jedi arts - the same Force techniques that Kenobi and Master Yoda (Frank Oz) would train Luke Skywalker in - only served to make the Dark Lord all the scarier since he knew both the Light and the Dark Sides well. Yet, even after years of watching Vader's story unfold during the original trilogy and the tragedy of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) in the prequels, it was still hard for many to rectify at times that the once famed Jedi Knight and the most ruthless Sith Lord were one and the same. This would be made even harder during The Clone Wars series as Anakin (voiced by Matt Lanter) would train his own padawan, save countless lives, and work hard to stop the war from continuing. Although Anakin would experience moments of darkness throughout The Clone Wars - namely when he saw his own future - he was, more often than not, a stand-up "Skyguy," and, as Obi-Wan would later put it, "a cunning warrior, and a good friend."

Recent Darth Vader comic books published by Marvel Comics - which follow various eras in the Dark Lord's history - have worked even harder to make sure readers see Vader's own internal struggles, and help them understand that Anakin himself is broken, hurting, and doesn't necessarily like what he's become. While they do an especially good job - with the most recent series set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi exploring his struggle with Padmé's death - we've never really witnessed the bridge between Darth Vader and Anakin Skywalker in a meaningful way that explores how he goes from a scared Jedi Knight to a stoic, half-robotic monster. And no, that final scene in Revenge of the Sith doesn't cut it...

RELATED: 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' and How Reva Breaks the Star Wars Villain Mold

Star Wars Rebels began building this bridge when Vader confronted his former apprentice Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), revealing that he was in fact Anakin Skywalker. Hearing Matt Lanter's voice come out from Vader's cracked helmet was exciting for longtime Star Wars fans, but given that Rebels was an animated series and not live-action, it only whetted our appetite for more. Until recently, the idea that Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker would turn into David Prowse/James Earl Jones' menacing Darth Vader still seemed like a bit of a stretch. Don't misunderstand, Anakin turning to the Dark Side isn't hard to grasp at all, especially after his slaughter of the Tusken Raiders in Attack of the Clones or his betrayal of the Jedi in Revenge of the Sith. But, what many fans struggled with was the original trilogy's Darth Vader being the same person as the prequel's angst-fueled Jedi Knight when they seem to share very few characteristics with one another. They just feel like different people entirely.

But that all changed with Obi-Wan Kenobi. Thankfully, Disney+'s latest Star Wars series did more than just bring back Ewan McGregor's titular Jedi to the screen, it also reunited him with his prequel co-star Hayden Christensen, who reprised his role as both Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader. Despite its flaws, Obi-Wan Kenobi excelled in its use of the Dark Lord, making Vader both objectively terrifying while also reminding us that he and Anakin Skywalker are one and the same. The series does this in a variety of ways, but possibly the most effective is its use of flashbacks. Taking us to a time seemingly before the events of The Clone Wars, the training scene between a younger Obi-Wan and Anakin reminds us of not just the great chemistry that exists between McGregor and Christensen (this author would certainly watch an entire series about their time together as Jedi), but also just how deep the master-apprentice relationship between them truly was.

Image via Disney+

Rather than being a simple moment of fan service (which it easily could have been), this training flashback served the greater narrative - and the relationship between Kenobi and Vader - incredibly well. Not only does the scene highlight Obi-Wan's love and care for his young apprentice, but it also makes note of Vader's own weakness - the same weakness he's never been able to get over. Being able to see both Anakin and Vader share a common frailty - their inability to hold back their anger in battle - connects them as the same character, and serves to bridge a gap that has been hard for many to believe. Even in Darth Vader's battles against Obi-Wan and the Third Sister (Moses Ingram), his fighting style and lightsaber techniques mimic young Anakin's in the flashback, reminding us that these two are actually one.

But there's more to it than just that. Like how Marvel's Darth Vader books reveal why his castle fortress is on the planet Mustafar - where he was once defeated by his former master - Obi-Wan Kenobi makes a point to show that Vader hasn't forgotten what happened all those years ago. The first moment he meets with Kenobi, who is severely out of practice with the Force, he tosses his former master into literal flames, hoping to burn him alive the same way he was in Episode III. This petty taste of revenge feels less like the stoic Lord Vader we know and love - who would simply Force choke you until you turned blue - and more like an enraged Anakin Skywalker grasping for "justice" of his own making. Unlike Vader's battle with Ahsoka later on in Star Wars Rebels where the Sith Lord feels a lot more like the Darth Vader we've come to know, Christensen's portrayal here is much more reminiscent of his time during the prequel trilogy, and it works.

Image via Lucasfilm

Of course, this all comes to a head during the "final" battle between the Sith Lord and his former Jedi master when Obi-Wan eventually overpowers and defeats his former apprentice (who first attempted to use the "high ground" to his advantage as Obi-Wan had years prior). This leaves a literal hole in Vader's helmet where we can physically see what Anakin Skywalker has become in the wake of their previous battle on Mustafar. As Obi-Wan apologizes to his former padawan for failing him, Anakin reassures Kenobi that he didn't, but that, rather, Anakin Skywalker was killed by Darth Vader - giving Obi-Wan the same "point of view" that he would one day share with Anakin's son Luke (Mark Hamill) in A New Hope. As his voice switches between that of Hayden Christensen's Anakin and an A.I. James Earl Jones, it's clear that he's conflicted by his own status and existence (becoming more machine than man), and although he hides it from everyone else, he can't from Obi-Wan.

This final confrontation between the two feels just as emotionally charged and exciting as their previous duel in Episode III but with one clear distinction - Anakin has fully committed to his life as Darth Vader. Obi-Wan Kenobi did in live-action what so many comic books and animated appearances have attempted to do in Star Wars ever since Disney bought LucasFilm back in 2012, they completed connecting the dots between Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader in a way that felt true to both of George Lucas' Star Wars trilogies. After Vader's violent outburst upon his defeat, he attempts to track down and destroy Obi-Wan once and for all, but the Emperor (Ian McDiarmid) quickly intervenes, challenging Vader to overcome his past for good. Here, we see Christensen switch back from the angry Anakin Skywalker to the solemn Lord Vader, who confirms his commitment to Palpatine before abandoning the search for Kenobi. It's here that Anakin chooses to become the version of Darth Vader we all know him to be.

By the next time Darth Vader would meet with Obi-Wan in A New Hope, nearly 10 years later in the Star Wars canon, Vader wouldn't be overcome with anger or rage but rather would face his former master as the stoic Sith Lord known for enforcing the Emperor's rule over the galaxy. While many believe their reunion in Obi-Wan Kenobi is something of a problem for the overall Star Wars continuity, it gives many of us some real closure on Lucas' Star Wars prequels that we've desperately needed (especially after the final season of The Clone Wars). While Rebels continued many of the plot threads from that era nicely and tied them into the world of the original trilogy, Kenobi finally closed the book on Obi-Wan's own pain at losing his apprentice, and Vader's hatred towards Obi-Wan for his sudden "betrayal." While Obi-Wan Kenobi doesn't end the story of either Darth Vader or Obi-Wan himself, it does officially close the book on Anakin Skywalker - at least until Luke would open it back up again to restore his father to the Light Side of the Force.