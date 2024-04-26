The Big Picture Obi-Wan Kenobi's physical release on April 30 celebrates Darth Vader's return, showcasing a scarier aftermath of his injuries.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will make its way to a physical release on April 30, and to celebrate the launch, Variety has shared a new behind-the-scenes clip from the series that focuses on Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen). The iconic Star Wars villain returned to the galaxy far, far away in the limited series centered around Ewan McGregor's haunted former Jedi, and the production team behind the project found a way to make the aftermath of his injuries even scarier. Vader was on a determined quest to kill Obi-Wan after the Sith Lord found out he was still alive, and he was going to search every corner of the galaxy until his purpose was fulfilled.

The new behind-the-scenes clip from Obi-Wan Kenobi specifically focuses on the sequences that showed Darth Vader recovering inside a personalized bacta tank, the healing device introduced in Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back. In order to film the damaged villain trying to repair the damage he sustained after his legendary battle with Obi-Wan in Mustafar, Hayden Christensen held his breath for more than two minutes at a time while the team captured the footage they needed. Even if the duel from Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith happened a long time ago, Vader never recovered completely from his injuries.

Obi-Wan Kenobi follows the titular hero years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, but years before the version of him played by Sir Alec Guinness crossed paths with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) when the first Death Star was about to be launched. When a young version of Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) needs to be protected from the Empire, Obi-Wan must come out of retirement to help Leia before something terrible happens to her. The limited series included yet another lightsaber duel between Obi-Wan and his former apprentice.

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' is Coming to 4K UHD

Ever since Disney+ was launched, the streaming platform has focused on expanding the galaxy far, far away with a wide variety of television series, including The Mandalorian and Andor. While its digital streaming library continues to grow, Disney+ has focused on releasing some of its biggest titles in 4K UHD in order for collectors to keep them with the rest of their favorite franchises. Other titles that have been given the physical media treatment include Loki and WandaVision, the television spinoff that followed Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

