Hasbro’s Star Wars Black Series line of action figures have been some of the best franchise merchandise around. Especially in the Disney+ era of Star Wars, there have been a ton of great figures featuring characters from The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. The latest series Obi-Wan Kenobi recently finished up its own run on the streamer and Hasbro has been sporadically revealing new Black Series figures for all the new characters from that limited series. Now, revealed exclusively by StarWars.com, the newest addition to the Black Series line is Teeka the Jawa.

While Teeka only appeared in the first episode of Obi-Wan, he had a very memorable and humorous part to play in setting the tone for this more somber series. The former Jedi Knight is seen bickering with the Jawa in the episode because Teeka has been stealing the parts to Obi-Wan’s Moisture Vaporator and reselling them to him. The worst part is Teeka didn’t even clean them to Obi-Wan’s dismay. However, the biggest part of Teeka’s story is that they were the Jawa who sold Obi-Wan the toy T-16 Skyhopper which the Jedi later gives to a young Luke Skywalker. That’s the same toy that can be seen briefly in A New Hope.

Teeka’s highly detailed six-inch figure comes with a handful of accessories like a blaster and a few items that the Jawa is probably looking to sell. Knowing Teeka, they're going to buy all these figures, so they can sell them to Obi-Wan for triple the price. The figure will be a Target Exclusive and is a must-have to complete your Obi-Wan collection. The Black Series line has already announced multiple versions of Obi-Wan, Darth Vader, Reva, Tala, and NED-B. Just imagining Teeka next to Obi-Wan on a shelf is just a funny thought. Even in toy form, Teeka is still trying to resell the former Jedi’s stuff to him.

Even though we only got a short time with Teeka in Obi-Wan, they were another fun addition to the universe. The Jawas have been with Star Wars since the very beginning. However, in recent years with The Book of Boba Fett and now Obi-Wan, the franchise has really done a good job of fleshing them out. Teeka has been an entertaining example of that. Also, once you become immortalized in plastic in this fabled franchise you have truly made it. As a shady salesman themselves, Teeka would be proud and they probably all ready have an army of bots at the ready to buy every last one of their figures.

However, before Teeka can buy them all, you can pre-order this new Black Series figure on Target’s website. You can also watch the entire Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ now.