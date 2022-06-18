Obi-Wan Kenobi has unveiled an all-new Star Wars Black Series figure for Indira Varma's Tala Durith from the Disney+ series. The latest merchandise from the show features the brand-new character in some very familiar clothing just in time for the highly-anticipated finale next week.

The Tala figurine sports the Imperial Officer outfit occasionally used to blend into the Empire in crucial moments of the series. At 6 inches tall, it can be fully articulated and displayed by fans and collectors alike. Moreover, the product includes a blaster and a working holster for it. A part of the fan-favorite Black Series, the premium toy has a striking resemblance to its real-life counterpart. The figure is now available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers.

Just a week ago, Hasbro unveiled a line of Black Series figures for several of the show's main characters. Tala joins several other figures from that toy line that include Ben Kenobi in his blue and brown outfit, Darth Vader with his classic lightsaber, and the Inquisitor Reva in her sleek black uniform.

The latest addition to the Star Wars canon has proven to be an essential player in the show's story, helping out Ewan McGregor's Ob-Wan Kenobi on his mission to return Princess Leia to her home. But long before she met the Jedi, Tala Durith was an Imperial officer that was stationed on Mapuzo as a captain. Although she joined to make a difference in the Empire, she eventually saw their tyranny for what it was. Later on, she joined the Path, an underground movement focused on smuggling Jedi to safety.

Alongside McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi brings Hayden Christensen back to the Star Wars fold, promising fans the rematch of the century between them. The series also stars Moses Ingram as a force-sensitive Inquisitor named Reva who tracks down Kenobi. In addition to Varma, the supporting cast includes Vivien Lyra Blair, Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse reprise their roles as Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru, respectively.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is directed by Deborah Chow, who previously helmed several chapters of The Mandalorian. Showrunner Joby Harold (Army of the Dead) pens the series. The limited series is executive produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, and Joby Harold.

New episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi come to Disney+ every Friday. Check out images of the Tala Star Wars Black Series figure below:

