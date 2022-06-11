Hasbro has been killing it lately with their Star Wars Black Series line of action figures. From the Sequel Trilogy to The Book of Boba Fett, we have gotten a ton of really cool figures of fan-favorite characters. Star Wars fans are currently in the middle of Obi-Wan Kenobi, and it was only a matter of time until we got our first look at the limited series’ line of figures. Hasbro has unveiled three new figures of their Obi-Wan wave and old Ben Kenobi may be outmatched.

The first of the three six-inch figures is a Target exclusive of Ben Kenobi in his blue Tibidon Station attire with his iconic blue lightsaber, brown cloak, and signature beard in tow. The figure also comes with a blaster and backpack. This particularly rough appearance is how fans caught up with Obi-Wan 17 years after we last saw Ewan McGregor as the iconic Jedi Knight. It has been kind of jarring and sad to see a character like Obi-Wan in such a broken state like this, but the series has been this compelling, emotionally dark, tale about fallen heroes. Like every classic Star Wars story, his reluctant hero's journey starts up again on the sands of Tatooine. Sadly pre-orders for the figure have sold out, but hopefully more will be available soon because this is a nice looking Kenobi figure.

The next figure in the wave sees the return of the most iconic movie villain of all time, Darth Vader. Black Series has seen its fair share of Vader figures over the years and this new version doesn’t really stray away from past renditions of the character. The figure is highly detailed with a combination of plastic and cloth pieces. It comes with Vader’s classic red lightsaber as well. While the figure doesn’t come with many accessories, it does come with a lot of emotional baggage. It’s hard not to look at this menacing villain without thinking about his major presence in the Obi-Wan series.

Image via Hasbro

Seeing Vader hunt down Obi-Wan has been emotionally distressing and satisfying to say the least. Particularly in episode 3, where we saw these two former friends battle for the first time since their fiery duel at the end of Revenge of the Sith. This series so far has showcased arguably the deadliest Vader yet. Watching this Sith Lord get his revenge, beating Obi-Wan without breaking a sweat, and dragging him through fire like a helpless puppet took absolutely no prisoners in the hearts of Star Wars fans.

The last new figure is of Third Sister Inquisitor Reva who is played by Moses Ingram in the series. What is cool about this specific figure is that Reva comes with multiple lightsabers. One is her double-sided lightsaber while the others are two additional Sith blades for dual-wielding action. Reva has been an interesting character so far in the series because we really don’t know much about her despite there only being two episodes left in the series. She definitely has a grudge against Obi-Wan and has a particularly compelling dynamic with Vader, so it will be exciting to see what they do with her character in the last part of the series.

Obi-Wan has had a handful of fun characters, both old and new, in its first four episodes. Because of that, we are sure to hear more Black Series announcements involving the hit series in the near future. Hopefully this will include a young Princess Leia as she has been a major highlight of Obi-Wan’s return thus far. Until then, you can binge the first four episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+. You can also explore the rest of the Star Wars Black Series line on Hasbro’s website. Get a closer look at the figures below:

Image via Hasbro