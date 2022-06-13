Star Wars fans are about to enter the final stretch of Obi-Wan Kenobi. The series thus far has reconnected us with Ewan McGregor’s Kenobi who reluctantly came out of hiding to help rescue a young Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) from the clutches of the Empire. This has forced the famous Jedi to face his past and classic threats like his fallen Padawan Darth Vader, but it has also caused him to make alliances with new characters. One of those new characters introduced in episode 4 was O’Shea Jackson Jr.'s Kawlan Roken and this latest hero added to a galaxy far, far away just received a new character poster.

Roken’s poster matches the other character posters released so far featuring Kenobi, Vader, and Leia. We see Roken’s portrait on an ashy white backdrop with the twin suns of Tatooine in place of one of his eyes. Again, like all the other posters, Kenobi is in front of the main sun with his lightsaber in tow.

Episode 4 presented itself as a classic Star Wars rescue mission that mirrored the infiltration of the Death Star from A New Hope in more than one way. Roken was introduced as part of Tala’s team who help smuggle former Jedi through “The Path”. He initially, like Kenobi himself, is very reluctant to help Tala and Ben break into Fortress Inquisitorius to save Leia. However, he does quickly agree to help.

While Roken didn’t have the biggest role in the last episode, he got some of the best emotional beats. The story of him losing his wife to the Empire because she was force sensitive pulled at the heartstrings and Jackson gave such an emotionally subtle performance. Given where the episode left off and this poster, it appears that Roken will have a major role in the final two episodes. Maybe we’ll even get more details about what actually happened to Roken’s wife as he never specifically said the Inquisitors killed her.

Whatever the case may be, Kenobi in its first four episodes has been a riveting character study about fallen heroes coming to terms with their dark pasts. The series hasn’t been afraid to go to some emotionally heavy places either. Because of that, it will be exciting to see how Roken fits into the endgame of this somber tale. We won’t have to wait long to find out as episode 5 of the series premieres on Wednesday. Until the next chapter, you can binge the first four episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi now on Disney+. You can also view Roken’s new character poster down below: