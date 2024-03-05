The Big Picture Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi - The Complete Series Collector’s Edition arrives on April 30, 2024.

Hello there! Today, The Walt Disney Company announced that the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi - The Complete Series will be launched as a Collector’s Edition on 4K UHD and Blu-ray, which is set for release on April 30, 2024. The show, which reunites Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader, first debuted on Disney+ in 2022. It comes in exclusive Steelbook packaging, accompanied by concept art cards, and features a range of never-before-seen bonus content. Fans can start placing their pre-orders from March 12, 2024.

The series is set between the events of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, while the narrative explores the period when Obi-Wan is in exile on the desert planet of Tatooine, watching over a young Luke Skywalker from afar, while also delving into Obi-Wan's struggles with his past, the fallout from the fall of the Jedi Order, and his personal vendetta with his former apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who has now become the Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The special features on the physical release include a variety of featurettes and a director's commentary. "Duels of Fate" offers an in-depth look at the lightsaber battles between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader with insights from showrunner Deborah Chow, McGregor, and Christensen. "The Dark Times" focuses on the lore surrounding the Inquisitors and Darth Vader's design. "Designing The Galaxy" explores new planets in the Star Wars universe and introduces Leia’s droid, Lola. Additionally, Chow provides an exclusive audio commentary on the series' action-packed finale.

Is 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Worth Watching?

The critical response to the Obi-Wan Kenobi series was generally positive, with critics praising McGregor's return as the titular character and his performance. The series was applauded for its exploration of the character's depth, emotional weight, and the complexities of his situation during the dark times of the Empire's rise. The portrayal of Obi-Wan's psychological state and the exploration of themes such as redemption, guilt, and hope were particularly noted. Additionally, the series' action sequences, visual effects, and the nostalgic callbacks to the original and prequel trilogies were well-received.

However, the series also faced some criticism, particularly regarding its pacing, some storytelling choices, and the use of certain characters. Some viewers felt that parts of the narrative were stretched thin or that certain plot elements did not fully capitalize on their potential. Despite these critiques, the series was a significant addition to the Star Wars saga, offering fans a deeper insight into one of the franchise's most beloved characters and the period between the prequel and original trilogies.

Pre-orders for the Obi-Wan Kenobi collector's edition, as well as the other Steelbooks, begin on March 12 before releasing on April 30. Get a look at the case, artwork, and discs above.

