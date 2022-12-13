It’s been another great year to be a Star Wars fan. Disney+ has deepened the Star Wars mythology in so many exciting ways in 2023. This included continuing Obi-Wan and his fallen apprentice Darth Vader’s story in the limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi this past summer. Now fans can relive the pair’s epic rematch with two new eye-opening giclee posters from Mondo and Acme Archives.

The two posters are a part of artist Jason Edmiston’s long-running “Eyes Without A Face” line. “The Master Lament’s” sees Obi-Wan’s weathered eyes covered by the blue glow of his lightsaber while “Fallen Apprentice” has a beaten Dart Vader with the glow of his red lightsaber blending in with the black of his broken helmet. Like at the end of their intense final rematch, you can see one of Anakin’s eyes and the burn scars left behind from his tragic past through the broken part of his mask.

While the only thing most Star Wars fans can talk about right now is the greatness of Andor and Mandalorian Season 3, Obi-Wan brought a lot of satisfying emotions to a galaxy far, far away. In its six episodes, this series was a compelling take on fallen heroes, finding hope in the darkest of places, and gaining the strength to forgive ourselves for our past “mistakes”. This is a series all about accepting your past failures and facing/embracing your trauma. At the center of that idea is the new-found struggle of Obi-Wan finding out that Anakin is still alive. Their two battles in the series are some of the best in all of Star Wars, with their final confrontation being such a defining and stunning moment for Ewan McGregor’s version of the iconic former Jedi Knight. The emotions were at an all-time high in that scene as Obi-Wan, like in Revenge of the Sith, looked into his former friends' eyes to meet his darkness. Only this time Obi-Wan let go of his regret and, at that moment, he forgave himself for his role in Anakin's “fate.” These two beautiful posters capture that extremely emotional moment perfectly. With their lightsabers lighting the way and both McGregor and Hayden Christensen’s uncanny likeness on full display, these are two must-own pieces for any die-hard Star Wars fan.

Both posters will be $35 each and will be a limited edition release from December 13 at 12 PM CT all the way to December 16 at 11:59 AM CT. The final sizes of the prints will be determined by the number of orders placed during that time period. These posters will also be a part of a new Mondo series based on the Star Wars universe.

The new Obi-Wan and Vader posters can be viewed down below and Obi-Wan Kenobi can currently be streamed on Disney+. Until these new posters are released, you can check out more of Mondo’s amazing work on their website.

