After years of rumors and false starts, the Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor coming to Disney+ still kind've feels like a fake fan report that could get backtracked any second. But nope, look at this show, adding actual castmembers and everything. Variety reports that Indira Varma has joined the show, which is being written by Joby Harold (Army of the Dead) and directed by The Mandalorian alum Deborah Chow.

Varma is probably most recognizable as Ellaria Sand, the role she played for three years on HBO's Game of Thrones. (Originally, it should be noted, directly across from Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal.) Her other roles include Rome, Torchwood, Carnival Row, and Patrick Melrose. Last year, she appeared in the film The One and Only Ivan, which debuted on Disney+.

The actress is the first performer to join Obi-Wan Kenobi who hasn't already appeared in a Star Wars property. Outside of McGregor, the only confirmed castmember is Hayden Christensen, who is set to reprise the role of Anakin Skywalker after playing the doomed Jedi role in two of George Lucas' prequel films.

Not a ton is out there about the plot of Obi-Wan Kenobi, but the series will be set ten years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy first announced the show at D23 all the way back in 2019, but it's hit a few bumps in the meantime. In January of 2020, the crew was temporarily sent home, with sources telling Collider the scripts were not up to snuff. Shortly afterward, Harold was hired to tackle new scripts, replacing original writer Hossein Amini.

