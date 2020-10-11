It looks like production on the untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series is back on track. Over the weekend, Ewan McGregor revealed when filming on the Star Wars spinoff series was expected to begin. It’s been a minute since we’ve had some news on the Obi-Wan Kenobi series front, which makes McGregor’s tease all the more exciting.
Image via Lucasfilm
McGregor shared that filming on the Star Wars spinoff series would start in March 2021. The actor confirmed the start date during a video interview with host Graham Norton for The Graham Norton Show(via Variety) on Saturday. After Norton opened up the subject for discussion, McGregor told him that “it’s the Obi-Wan Kenobi story, I suppose. It’s not all me, but it certainly will be a lot of me, which is good. We start shooting it in March next year.”
The news comes after production came to a screeching halt back in January. At the time, we reported the cast and crew were sent home after assembling at Pinewood Studios in London, with production shutting down “indefinitely.” It was believed the shutdown was due to Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy‘s dissatisfaction with the scripts. Just a few months later, it was reported the John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum executive producer Joby Harold was hired to pen a new set of scripts after Hossein Amini‘s departure from the series around the time of the shutdown. Deborah Chow remains in the director’s chair for the series. Still a mystery to us all, however, is who will be joining McGregor in the Obi-Wan series cast.
We’ll keep you posted on the Obi-Wan Disney+ series as the project develops. In the meantime, watch Ewan McGregor talk about the new series on The Graham Norton Show below and get more Star Wars updates here.
Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.