Disney+ ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Series Sets ‘Army of the Dead’ Writer on New Scripts

What a weird, wild road it’s proving to be getting the Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor on to your screens. The long-awaited Star Wars show was first confirmed to a rapturous D23 crowd back in August of 2019, when McGregor and Kathleen Kennedy noted the scripts were done. The Mandalorian‘s Deborah Chow was named director soon afterward, but then things went wonky, and Collider broke the news that the series was on hold and the crew had been sent home. Whelp, it looks like Disney is finally ready to start banging this thing back into shape, as Variety reports Joby Harold has been hired to write the show, taking over for original writer Hossein Amini.

It’s definitely an out-of-left-field choice, as it marks Harold’s first time writing for TV. Most recently, Harold served as executive producer on John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and penned the script for Zack Snyder‘s upcoming Netflix movie, Army of the Dead. His TV experience includes executive producer credits on WGN’s Underground and Netflix’s Spinning Out.

It’ll be interesting to see how much of the originally reported story details will change. When Amini was still the credited writer, Obi-Wan was set to take place eight years after Revenge of the Sith. But the main issue that caused the show to shut down indefinitely was that Lucasfilm wasn’t happy with those scripts, and the word going around was they needed to be “reworked”. More specifically, reports noted that the original Obi-Wan story “treaded similar ground as Mandalorian, seeing the Jedi master lending a protective hand to a young Luke and perhaps even a young Leia.”

