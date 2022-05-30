From the return of Boba Fett to Luke Skywalker's T-16 toy, here are the best Easter eggs from 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' so far.

After more than 15 years, Ewan McGregor has finally returned to his titular iconic role in the Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi. While opinions about the Star Wars prequels are mixed, McGregor’s performance has been unanimously heralded as one of the best aspects of the trilogy. McGregor took on the seemingly impossible task of playing a young Sir Alec Guinness, and made the role of Luke Skywalker’s mentor his own.

Obi-Wan Kenobi picks up approximately 10 years after the events of 2005’s Star Wars: Episode III- Revenge of the Sith. Obi-Wan remains in hiding on Tatooine, where he watches over a young Luke. Luke is raised by his Uncle Owen Lars (Joel Edgerton), and Aunt Beru (Bonnie Piesse). Obi-Wan is dedicated to protecting and eventually training Luke, but he’s called away on a new mission when he receives a distress call from Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits). Bail informs him that Luke’s twin sister, Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair), has been kidnaped.

Obi-Wan learns about Darth Vader’s (Hayden Christensen) survival at the end of the second episode, teasing an exciting confrontation at some point in the series. The first two episodes alone are packed with references to the rest of the saga. Check out some of the best Easter eggs from the series premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Live-Action Clones

The opening moments of the series premiere flash back to the assault on the Jedi Temple in Revenge of the Sith. The Jedi are hunted down by their clone allies when Emperor Palpatine executes “Order 66.” Although the clones were created using digital effects in the prequel trilogy, Obi-Wan Kenobi is the first time that we see actual clone trooper armor in live-action.

Obi-Wan’s Eopie

When Obi-Wan travels to the middle of the desert to recover the buried lightsabers, he rides a donkey-like creature called an Eopie. Eopies were first seen in The Phantom Menace. The domesticated beasts help carry passengers to the pod race. Jar Jar even makes the mistake of standing behind one of the Eopies when he’s on the track. It’s the first fart joke in the Star Wars franchise.

The Inquisitors Return

The Inquisitors are a group of powerful dark side force users that track down the Jedi survivors of Order 66. The Inquisitors first appeared in Star Wars Rebels. The Grand Inquisitor, who first appeared as the primary antagonist in Rebels’ first season, is played in Obi-Wan Kenobi by Rupert Friend. Sung Kang also pops up as the “Fifth Brother” from Rebels.

Alderaan and the Organas

The peaceful planet Alderaan is famously destroyed in A New Hope, and briefly appears at the end of Revenge of the Sith. Bail and his wife, Breha, adopt Leia as their daughter. This isn’t the first time that Jimmy Smits has reprised his prequel character; he also appeared in the video game The Force Unleashed and 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Simone Kessell makes her first appearance as Breha, replacing Revenge of the Sith actress Rebecca Jackson Mendoza.

Luke’s T-16 Toy

Although Obi-Wan insists that Luke should learn about his heritage, Owen strongly disagrees. He reminds Obi-Wan about his failures to train Anakin, and tells him to leave their homestead alone. Obi-Wan tries to leave a toy spaceship for Luke, but Owen rejects his modest offer.

The toy spaceship that Obi-Wan leaves outside the Lars Homestead is a model T-16 Skyhopper; in A New Hope, Luke messes around with a similar model when giving C-3PO an oil bath. He also references the days in which he would “bullseye womp rats” in his T-16.

Temuera Morrison Returns

Temuera Morrison has returned to the Star Wars franchise in a big way recently; he reprised the role of the iconic bounty hunter Boba Fett in both the second season of The Mandalorian and this year’s The Book of Boba Fett. Morrison first played Boba’s father, Jango, in Attack of the Clones, and has appeared as the face of the clone troopers ever since.

When Obi-Wan visits Daiyu, a homeless clone trooper begs for his help. In the animated series The Bad Batch, we learn that the Empire has replaced the clone army with brainwashed recruits, who become the new stormtroopers. Former clone soldiers no longer have a place, and have been subsequently treated as second-class citizens.

Let The Spice Flow

The planet of Daiyu certainly qualifies as a “hive of scum and villainy.” The Blade Runner-esque city planet is overrun by drug dealers and mercenaries. A dealer offers to sell Obi-Wan something called “spice,” but he declines. The spice trade is a major component of the Star Wars universe. In the original trilogy, Han is targeted by Jabba the Hutt for dumping a shipment of spice.

The dealer mentions to Obi-Wan that he has spice from the planet Kessel and Felucia. Kessel is the mining planet where Han makes the famous “Kessel Run,” which we finally saw in live-action in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story. Felucia is the jungle planet where the Jedi Master Aayla Secura is killed in Revenge of the Sith. Obi-Wan, Anakin, and Ahsoka also visit Felucia in The Clone Wars.

Bounty Hunters

When he becomes a fugitive on Daiyu, Obi-Wan is hunted down by a group of bounty hunters. Many of these mercenaries belong to species of aliens that have appeared in the franchise previously. A Zabrak (Darth Maul’s species) brawls with Obi-Wan when he rescues Leia.

During the chase in episode 2 with Reva Sevander (Moses Ingram), Obi-Wan is nearly shot down by a reprogrammed protocol droid named I-JAC. The design of I-JAC is similar to that of 4-LOM, another droid bounty hunter who appears on the bridge of Darth Vader’s Star Destroyer in The Empire Strikes Back.

