Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi.Obi-Wan Kenobi has wrapped after six intense episodes that reunited the titular Jedi Master (Ewan McGregor) and his old Padawan, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), now going by the name of Darth Vader. The series was an emotional rollercoaster for fans, bridging the gap between Revenge of the Sith and a New Hope. More intriguing, though, is how Obi-Wan Kenobi shed some new light on fan-favorite characters, expanding the universe of human relationships in the Star Wars universe. For instance, the series is the first live-action production to explore how scary Darth Vader can really be, and just how broken he is by Obi-Wan leaving him to die in the lava of Mustafar.

The series also followed a different version of Obi-Wan, as the Jedi Master’s faith in the Force was shattered after Order 66 and a harsh decade of exile on Tatooine. However, even small cameos, such as Ian McDiarmid’s Emperor Palpatine, bring something new to the table, allowing us to see a different side of a legacy character.

During the course of Obi-Wan Kenobi, we follow Obi-Wan trying to reignite the flame of justice in his heart when the young Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) gets kidnapped. The new mission of the broken Jedi puts him into a collision course with Darth Vader, who’s willing to use all the Empire’s resources to hunt down his former master. Darth Vader’s anger burns so strong that, in the final episode of the series, the Sith Lord chooses to follow Obi-Wan instead of crushing a resistance group that has been helping Force-sensitive people to evade the Empire. It’s a decision that even the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend) questions, although no one is brave enough to contradict the all-mighty Vader.

Image via Disney+

RELATED:‌ All the Easter Eggs You May Have Missed in the 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Finale

Of course, Darth Vader’s mistake does not go undetected by Emperor Palpatine, the man responsible for turning Anakin into the Dark Side of the Force. In the final minutes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, we see McDiarmid’s return as the Emperor to speak with his pupil about his feelings. Vader explains how he’s sent probes to every corner of the nearby system, using every possible resource to track Obi-Wan. The Emperor, however, says that Vader “seems agitated,” and wonders if the Sith Lord’s feelings for his old master have left him weakened. The Emperor finishes his message with a rhetorical supposition: “If your past cannot be overcome…” It’s a clear threat disguised as friendly concern. Darth Vader understands the message, pledges his allegiance to the Emperor alone, and chooses to let go of Obi-Wan to prove his loyalty.

Although the interaction between Palpatine and Vader only lasts a couple of minutes, the moment shows a different side of Palpatine, one more dangerous but also partly filled with doubt. For the entire duration of the prequel trilogy, Palpatine acts as a concerned friend, trying to guide Anakin into a path that will allow him to get everything he wants. His threatening speech in Obi-Wan Kenobi’s finale, though, confirms he’s just as threatening as he’s cunning. There are not many people in the Galaxy capable of instilling fear in Darth Vader, one of the most powerful Force-wielders to ever be born.

Palpatine’s return also shows the relationship between the Emperor and Darth Vader is not as smooth as one could think. During the prequel trilogy, Palpatine is convinced that Anakin is the last tool he needs to overthrow the Republic and give birth to the Empire. In the original trilogy, Palpatine is so certain that Darth Vader will forever be ensnared by the Dark Side that he doesn’t anticipate his pupil’s betrayal. Before Obi-Wan Kenobi, fans who only follow the live-action productions could imagine that the relationship between Palpatine and Vader didn’t have any hiccups. However, Obi-Wan Kenobi reveals Palpatine might still be able to sense there’s good in Darth Vader's heart. By the looks of it, Palpatine worries that, if Vader keeps going after Obi-Wan, the Empire might lose its most powerful general. The Emperor also seems to wonder if Darth Vader would be worthy of succeeding him as the biggest Sith Lord in the Galaxy.

Unfortunately, we can only see a few cracks on the façade of a trustful relationship. However, it would be great to see Disney+ exploring the relationship between Darth Vader and the Emperor in the future, showing how a villain so cruel is still struggling with his own feelings, a path that’ll ultimately lead him to redemption.

All episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are available right now on Disney+.