Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

While Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) is one of the most iconic villains of all time, even the most hardcore Star Wars fan got to admit he doesn’t do much in the main films. Be it due to technical limitations or age-ratings concerns, Darth Vader’s imposing figure was mainly built by his iconic armor and the bone-chilling voice of James Earl Jones. But when it comes to evil deeds, most of Darth Vader’s cruel actions happen out of frame, more suggested than shown. That all changed in Episode 3 of Obi-Wan Kenobi, as the Disney+ series delivered the scariest live-action version of Darth Vader ever. Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Vader is powerful, ruthless, and willing to destroy innocent lives just to prove a point. And by showing this side of the Sith Lord, Obi-Wan Kenobi proves the Disney-era Darth Vader is a much scarier villain.

While the Darth Vader version depicted in comic books, novels, and even video games has always been brutal, most Star Wars fans only follow the main line of films – and now the Disney+ shows. That means there are millions of Darth Vader's fans who never got to see him give into his rage and pain to the point of destroying innocent lives without even blinking. For example, in the original trilogy, Darth Vader supervises the construction of the Death Star, but most of the Empire’s evil actions come from the Sith Lord’s subordinates. It is General Tarkin who orders the destruction of Alderaan, and every time a character is captured and tortured, Darth Vader is only there to shout orders.

Following a similar trend, the prequel trilogy shows some of Anakin Skywalker's most vicious actions out of the frame. We know Anakin slaughtered a whole tribe of Sand People to get revenge for his mother’s death, and we still shiver when Anakin draws his lightsaber in the Jedi Temple, ready to slay every Padawan. While these actions are indeed horrible, the fact that we don’t see them happening allows us to be more sympathetic towards the villain, believing just like Luke (Mark Hamill) that Anakin was tricked by the Dark Side and still has some good in him. It is harder to cheer for Anakin’s recovery after Episode 3 of Obi-Wan Kenobi, when we see Darth Vader force-chocking a child to death just to show the old Jedi Master (Ewan McGregor) how he disregards the value of any life. When we hear the child’s neck snap and the cries of desperate parents, we can no longer ignore the brutal reality that Darth Vader is a cruel villain that terrorized the galaxy for decades, and people were right to despise him.

Image via Disney+

RELATED:‌ ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Veteran Cameo in Episode 2 Hides a Tragic Star Wars Story

Episode 3 of Obi-Wan Kenobi goes even further, showing Vader as a terrifying villain. While the Sith Lord could catch Obi-Wan without much effort, he prefers to slowly pursue his former master, rejoicing in instilling fear into everyone around him. Once Darth Vader finally shows how strong he became with the Dark Side, the Sith Lord also decides to torture Obi-Wan by burning him, the same way Anakin got burned by the lava of Mustafar. At any point, Darth Vader could end Obi-Wan’s life, but as he says out loud that he wants his former master to suffer. Chasing his prey is part of Vader’s goal, and it he doesn’t even bother him too much seeing Obi-Wan escape, knowing that the weight of defeat is just another nail in the Jedi Master’s coffin.

While Star Wars fans who followed the Legends works were used to Vader being scary, the majority of fans are rediscovering the Sith Lord’s powers thanks to Disney’s latest productions. More than an isolated case, Episode 3 of Obi-Wan Kenobi draws inspiration from the closing scene of Rogue One, one of the first films produced under Disney's command. In Rogue One, we get to watch as Darth Vader shreds through the Rebellion's forces, using the Force to slay dozens of soldiers as if they were nothing more than wooden boards. That powerful image of the Sith Lord was engraved in fans' memory, with Rogue One being praised as one of the best Star Wars stories ever created. Episode 3 of Obi-Wan Kenobi follows the same path, allowing Darth Vader to become the terrible villain he always was, outside the main line of films. We can’t wait to see what else Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader has in store for us.

The first three episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are now streaming on Disney+.

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Episode 3 Review: Darth Vader Tries to Seize the High Ground

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Marco Vito Oddo (1407 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develops games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe