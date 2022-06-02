Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

This week's episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi delivered a moment that fans were waiting for, as Ewan McGregor's titular Jedi Master finally came face to face with his former apprentice Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen/James Earl Jones). Contrary to Obi-Wan's belief, Skywalker had survived their final duel in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and became the armored Sith Lord known as Darth Vader. Vader and his Inquisitors tracked down Obi-Wan, who was called to rescue Princess Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair) from bounty hunters on the planet Mapuzo. While Leia and the Imperial defector Tala (Indira Varma) attempt to make it off-world, Obi-Wan and Vader engage in a lightsaber duel that reveals how both men have changed in the years following their duel on Mustafar.

Throughout the prequel trilogy, Obi-Wan displayed his mastery of Soresu — the third form of lightsaber combat taught to all Jedi. Soresu is a primarily defensive form, which fits into a line that the aged Jedi Master would deliver to Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill): "A Jedi uses the Force for knowledge and defense, never for attack." This form helped Obi-Wan overcome opponents including Darth Maul and General Grevious in the prequels, and even allowed him to best Anakin during their duel on Mustafar. That isn't the case here.

In this duel, Obi-Wan's movements are more like a wounded animal than a Jedi master — he even attempts to evade Vader by darting into the shadows. And when Vader attacks, Obi-Wan is barely able to block his former student's blows. It's clear that the years spent on Tatooine have worn down his Jedi skills. On top of that, Obi-Wan is struggling with his guilt over Anakin's fall to the Dark Side and the revelation that Anakin survived. Throughout the episode, he sees visions of Anakin, with director Deborah Chow tilting the camera to signify discomfort and distress. Simply put, Obi-Wan is going through it.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Becomes Most Watched Disney+ Original Series to Date

Vader, on the other hand, is driven by his rage. He strikes with vicious, powerful swings, driving Obi-Wan across the dusty plains of Mapuzo. The very sight of Vader emerging from the shadows, crimson blade in hand, is the stuff of nightmares — and perfectly captures what makes the Dark Lord of the Sith such a compelling antagonist. Vader and Obi-Wan's dialogue also serves as a prelude to things to come: when Obi-Wan sees his former student, his first sentence is "What have you become?" Vader responds, "I am what you made me" — and he's not entirely wrong, as Obi-Wan leaving him to burn on Mustafar is what led to the construction of the Vader armor.

The duel ends in Vader's favor — and a rather disturbing scene, to boot. Vader uses the Force to hold Obi-Wan aloft in the air, then tips over a barrel of coals and ignites it with his lightsaber. "Now you will suffer," he growls, and, true to his word, he drags Obi-Wan into the flames, intending to bestow his former master with the same fate that he suffered on Mustafar. Even though Tala manages to ward off Vader's stormtroopers and save Obi-Wan, this is still one of the darkest scenes that have been part of a Star Wars project. It also serves as another way that Hossein Amini's original plan for the series is still visible.

While this isn't the first lightsaber duel to have layers of meaning — Obi-Wan and Maul's final battle in the Star Wars: Rebels episode "Twin Suns" comes to mind — it's still as emotionally charged and nerve-wracking as fans might expect. With the first half of the series now complete, time will tell if Obi-Wan and Vader will have a rematch. The Jedi Master will definitely have to step up his game, and overcome his guilt, if he wants to ultimately best Vader and get Leia back to Alderaan.

Star Wars Calls Out Racist Reactions to 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Star Moses Ingram

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Collier Jennings (70 Articles Published) Collier is a contributor to Collider. He also writes for /Film and But Why Tho? A Geek Community. In his spare time, he likes to read comics, play card games, and even write his own scripts. He has approximate knowledge of many things, all of them related to various forms of pop culture. More From Collier Jennings

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe