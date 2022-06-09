After the epic lightsaber duel in the third episode, Part IV of Obi-Wan Kenobi doesn’t give the titular Jedi hero much time to recover. In the fourth episode, both Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) and Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) are left to contemplate their next moves. Obi-Wan realizes that the boy he trained has become a fearsome, unrecognizable monster. Obi-Wan doubts that he will be able to survive another encounter if they should trade blows again.

Despite his critical wounds, Obi-Wan has to immediately spring back into action. Vader’s daughter, Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair), has been kidnaped by Imperial forces. The Inquisitor Reva Sevander (Moses Ingram) threatens to torture Leia for information about Obi-Wan’s whereabouts, assuming that the young princess is a Jedi sympathizer. Obi-Wan knows that he must rescue Leia before Vader discovers her existence.

The fourth episode primarily centers on Obi-Wan’s infiltration of the Inquisitors’ facility on the ocean moon of Nur. Leia gets to see Obi-Wan in action for the first time; he battles stormtroopers and shows her the full capabilities of his Force powers. As with the previous episodes, Obi-Wan Kenobi packs in a ton of Easter Eggs and references to the larger Star Wars universe. If you’ve already caught up with the series so far, check out these details that you may have missed.

Purge Troopers

As she strides through the hallways of the Inquisitor’s fortress on Nur, Reva is flanked by a squad of black-armored stormtroopers called Purge Troopers. The Purge Troopers are the elite commando unit of Darth Vader; they specialize in execution-style combat and directly serve the Dark Lord. Purge Troopers first appeared in the Marvel Comics series Darth Vader, which follows the Sith Lord’s search for Jedi survivors of Order 66 in the aftermath of the events of Revenge of the Sith. Purge Troopers also popped up in the video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Who Are the Fallen Jedi?

Although the Disney+ series tends to generally be fairly family-friendly, this week’s episode features one of the most disturbing moments in the recent Star Wars saga. Obi-Wan enters a passageway lined with fallen Jedi, whose corpses are preserved in tanks. Some of the lost Jedi Obi-Wan recognizes may be familiar to long-time Star Wars fans, including The Clone Wars’ Tera Sinube, The Phantom Menace’s Oppo Rancisis, and Revenge of the Sith’s Coleman Kcaj. The identity of the Jedi youngling is unclear, although based on his training garb, it’s likely he was among those killed during the raid on the Jedi Temple that we saw in the series premiere, a flashback to when Order 66 was executed.

Fortress Inquisitorius

The Fortress Inquisitorius that Obi-Wan breaks into is another callback to both the Darth Vader comic and Fallen Order game. The fortress is secluded from the rest of the Empire, as Darth Sidious wanted to hide the existence of the Inquisitors in the aftermath of backlash by the Imperial Senate. In Fallen Order, the Jedi Knights Cal Kestis and Cere Junda also infiltrated the Inquisitors’ stronghold to steal a Holocron. Darth Vader is similarly infuriated by the Inquisitors’ incompetence; he executes the Second Sister for her failure to protect the fortress.

References to the Planet Florrum

When she is disguised as an Imperial officer, Tala (Indira Varma) tells Reva that Obi-Wan is hiding on a planet called Florrum. Clone Wars fans may recognize the name; the Outer Rim desert planet is the base of the pirate captain Hondo Ohnaka’s operations. Hondo and his pirates first appeared in The Clone Wars episode “Dooku Captured.” After Count Dooku’s shuttle crashes, the pirates hold him captive and attempt to ransom him to the Republic.

Although Anakin and Obi-Wan try to negotiate for Dooku’s custody, Hondo betrays them, and Dooku ends up escaping. Over the course of The Clone Wars and Rebels, Hondo becomes an unlikely hero, and comes to the Jedi Order’s aid on more than a few occasions. Hondo helps Obi-Wan escape Darth Maul on Florrum in The Clone Wars’ Season 5 premiere episode “Revival.” Could Obi-Wan Kenobi be setting up an appearance of the fan-favorite character?

Jedi Breathing Device

Obi-Wan swims down to break into the underwater entrance of the Fortress Inquisitorius. It’s similar to the sequence in The Phantom Menace, where Obi-Wan and his master Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) follow Jar Jar Binks (Ahmed Best) to the Gungan capital city. Obi-Wan uses the same breathing mask here that he uses in the prequels; the A99 aquata breather is an essential part of every Jedi Knight’s tool belt. The compressed air filtration system allows the Jedi to submerge themselves for extended periods of time.

The Tracking Device

The final shot of this week’s episode hints that Obi-Wan, Tala, and Leia won’t have much time to recover from their escape. Reva reveals to Vader that she planted a tracking device on their ship, which seems to be hiding in Leia's droid LOLA. Apparently, this is a strategy that Vader remembers; he allows the Millennium Falcon to escape in A New Hope after using a tracking device to find the location of the Rebel base. Tracking devices are frequently used in the Star Wars universe to track fleeing vessels. Obi-Wan places a similar device on Slave 1 in Attack of the Clones after his battle with Jango Fett on Kamino.

The Torture Chamber

Reva apparently has no misgivings about torturing a child for information. Leia is strapped to an Imperial torture chamber, but Obi-Wan is able to rescue her before the device is activated. Vader uses a similar torture device in The Empire Strikes Back to torment Han Solo (Harrison Ford) on Cloud City. The same device is also used in the sequel trilogy; Rey (Daisy Ridley) is trapped in a torture chamber when she’s held hostage by Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) in The Force Awakens.

T-47 Airspeeders

Tala introduces Obi-Wan to her ally Roken (O’Shea Jackson Jr.). Roken is also a member of the network of spies that has been transporting Jedi and their sympathizers to safety. Roken tells Obi-Wan that he has a small squad of T-47 Airspeeders at his disposal. The T-47s come in handy; they show up at the last minute to rescue Obi-Wan, Leia, and Tala when they are surrounded.

The T-47s first appeared as snowspeeders in The Empire Strikes Back during the Battle of Hoth. Star Wars gamers may have also gotten the chance to pilot the vehicles if they ever played the classic Star Wars Trilogy SEGA arcade game from 1997.