Since the premiere, Obi-Wan Kenobi has been largely focused around rescuing young Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) from the clutches of the Empire that wants to use her as a pawn to root Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) out of hiding. The fourth episode is no different, as last week, Reva (Moses Ingram) had absconded with the child while Ben was being dragged through the flames by his former friend Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen), whisking her away to the heavily armored Fortress Inquisitorius.

While fans (myself included) may have been hoping for Obi-Wan to relive his greatest hits from the Clone Wars era while he was submerged in the bacta tank, Obi-Wan Kenobi opted to make it hurt in a different way. As Obi-Wan is immersed in the rejuvenating liquid, his healing process is intercut with jarring sequences of Anakin Skywalker soaking in his own bacta tank, heavily scarred, limbless, and tormented. The flashes force Obi-Wan to retreat from the tank before he is fully healed, much to the chagrin of Tala (Indira Varma) who tries to convince him to stay in the bacta tank longer to properly heal. Undeterred by his pain, Obi-Wan is insistent that they must rescue Leia at any cost.

With their limited resources and scattered allies, Tala takes Obi-Wan to the workshop of another member of the network rescuing Jedi and Force-sensitives, though he is hesitant to assist Kenobi. Roken (O’Shea Jackson Jr.) has his own emotional baggage and quickly corrects Obi-Wan when he tries to insist that Roken doesn’t fully understand what the Inquisitors are capable of. Roken reveals that he used to have a wife who was Force-sensitive (or perhaps a former Jedi, seeing as it’s not actually said) and she was taken and killed by the Inquisitors. Reluctantly, Roken agrees to help Obi-Wan and Tala with the mission, and they set off to Fortress Inquisitorious with a plan to use Tala’s Imperial codes to get them.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'Obi-Wan Kenobi': Who is Quinlan Vos, Explained

While Reva seemed to flinch last week when Darth Vader mercilessly slaughtered townspeople on Mapuzo, this week she seems to have no qualms about interrogating a ten-year-old so long as it gets her that promotion she’s angling for. Reva attempts to convince Leia that Ben Kenobi is dead and that no one is coming to rescue her, Leia’s precocious attitude carries her through the unnerving situation. It’s no wonder that in a few years she’s entirely unfazed by being held in Imperial custody or undeterred by Darth Vader’s intimidating presence—she’s been holding her own ground against them since she was knee-high.

With Kenobi seemingly incapacitated, Reva has set her sights on a new means of earning favor with Darth Vader. During her hunt for the duo, she located the hideaway on Mapuzo that bore the markings of the Jedi, indicating that there was some secret network operating to whisk them out of the clutches of the Inquisitors. Reva questions Leia about the operation, assuming that a child would have been made privy to the intimate details of an underground network of Jedi sympathizers and, as expected, she doesn’t have any information to provide her with. Reva tries a handful of tactics on the child, from intimidating her to attempting to sympathize with her and her droid Lola, but nothing works, prompting her to take things to the next level.

Tala arrives at Fortress Inquistorious in her Imperial garb, but she runs into a bit of trouble when her clearance codes are for a different sector of the Empire. Luckily, a little intimidation gets her through the situation, so she can seize control of the control panel that allows her to let Kenobi into the fortress. In a scene that immediately conjured up memories of Obi-Wan Kenobi and his Master swimming into Otoh Gunga in The Phantom Menace, Kenobi makes his way into the heavily armored fortress through a weak spot underwater.

Image via Disney+

After a few minor diversions that are easily handled, Kenobi finally makes his way to the holding cell where Leia is being held—but not without a chilling discovery. Fortress Inquisitorius is not just being used to hold prisoners—it’s being used as a tomb for the Jedi prisoners that have been killed and preserved in an amber-like substance. Kenobi is horrified as he walks down the corridor of bodies, but the worst of all is the small Youngling whose face is frozen in anguish. Kenobi then hears Leia’s frightened cries and calls on Tala to create a diversion, so he can get into the room where she’s being held.

Thinking on her feet, Tala requests an audience with Reva and provides her with false information about the network’s operations. It’s a convincing lie because her words are filled with half-truths, but Reva isn’t entirely convinced by the potential turncoat. Reva sends Tala to be interrogated, but she doesn’t get much further than that before censors start going off, alerting her to Obi-Wan Kenobi’s arrival.

The final act of the fourth episode is fairly straightforward. Kenobi, Tala, and Leia manage to escape Fortress Inquisitorius with a combination of fast thinking and the abject failure of the Empire to get Stormtroopers who can actually hit a target, and once again Reva is bested by “an old man and a child.” Their escape is not without casualties, as Wade, one of Roken’s pilots is killed by Reva as they attempt to flee from the fortress. Reva and the other Inquisitors are brought before Darth Vader, who force chokes Reva for her continued failures. She reveals that she actually had a plan all along: she assumed Kenobi would rescue Leia yet again, so she planted a tracker on them to uncover the secret network of Jedi sympathizers. Darth Vader is impressed with her—something that doesn’t go over well with the Fifth Brother (Sung Kang).

Image via Disney+

In the closing moments of the episode, Leia and Ben sit in silence aboard the vessel as they head to safety, entirely unaware that Reva has planted a tracker on Lola. They watch as Tala comforts Sully, the pilot who just lost her friend Wade, and Leia decides that Ben Kenobi needs to be comforted too, so she reaches out and rests her tiny hand in his. They’ve both been through a lot in the last few days, and finally, it seems like they’re in the homestretch of getting her back to her parents.

The fourth episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi taps into a lot of classic Star Wars tropes to deliver a nerve-wracking rescue mission that further recontextualizes what we know of Star Wars: A New Hope. Obi-Wan is still holding onto the past, and the pain that comes with that, which seems to be inhibiting his connection to the Force. The series appears to be setting the stage for him to heal—in more ways than just his burns—and reclaim some part of his former glory. Or perhaps it will take a different route, reminding audiences that you don’t have to be one of the best Jedi of a generation, or at the top of your game, to make a difference.

Rating: A+

Obi-Wan Kenobi is streaming now on Disney+.

Read more about Obi-Wan Kenobi: