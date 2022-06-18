Editor's Note: The following contains Obi-Wan Kenobi spoilers.Obi-Wan Kenobi just aired its best episode yet. While fans were rightfully apprehensive about the trajectory of the series following a few slower installments, the fifth episode delivers some key revelations, emotional flashbacks, and exciting action sequences. It doesn’t seem like the Star Wars franchise is heading back to the big screen anytime soon, but this week’s episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi certainly felt cinematic.

Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor), Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair), and their new allies escape from the Imperial forces to a hidden facility on Jabiim. Darth Vader’s (Hayden Christensen) Star Destroyer tracks them down, and begins seizing their hideout. As Obi-Wan trades words with the Inquisitor Reva (Moses Ingram), he learns a devastating truth about her past. Reva had been a Jedi youngling, and was nearly killed during Anakin’s assault on the Jedi Temple in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. Reva has harbored a secret desire for revenge ever since.

When Reva attempts to kill Vader, it's one of the best lightsaber duels in recent Star Wars memory; unlike the over-choreographed action in the prequels, this duel felt raw and emotional. It's brilliantly intertwined with flashback footage, which shows a younger Anakin training in combat with Obi-Wan. The episode sets up an exciting series finale, as Reva has now learned about the location of Luke Skywalker. Will she head to Tatooine, and could the Lars Homestead be in danger? As we wait for next week’s answers, check out some of the Easter Eggs and references from this week’s episode that you may have missed.

The 501st Siege the Jedi Temple

Image via DIsney+

During the flashbacks to Order 66, Anakin leads a group of Clone Troopers into the Jedi Temple with blue markings on their helmets. This is the 501st Legion, the battalion of troops assigned to Anakin in the clone wars. Fans of The Clone Wars series will remember that like Anakin, the 501st clones are mavericks within the Republic Army. Some clones from the legion aren’t present at the temple, as they are aiding Ahsoka Tano in her assault on Mandalore, which was featured in The Clone Wars’ final season. In real life, the 501st Legion is the name of a volunteer organization of fans who are enthusiasts of the franchise. They are primarily known for being an organization of cosplayers, however, they are also known for their participation in charitable events.

Young Anakin and the Timeline

Image via Disney+

Hayden Christensen finally got some justice this week. He got to take off the mask and return to the role of a young Anakin Skywalker. Based on Anakin’s padawan braid, Obi-Wan’s longer hair, and the mold of Obi-Wan and Anakin's lightsaber, it’s clear that the events in the flashback take place right before the time of Attack of the Clones. Before Obi-Wan enters, Anakin stares off into the cityscape of Coruscant’s metroplex. Eagle-eyed fans may have noticed that he’s focused on Padmé Amidala’s apartment, who we know Anakin has a strong connection to due to his childhood crush on her.

Vader Brings Down a Ship

While it’s clear that the force is capable of incredible things and “size matters not,” Vader shows next-level strength when he brings down an escaping cruiser during the conflict on Jabiim. Star Wars gamers may have recognized this ability; Vader’s apprentice, Galen Marek/Starkiller (Sam Witwer) uses the force to bring down an entire Star Destroyer in the 2008 video game Star Wars: The Force Unleashed.

The Grand Inquisitor Returns

Image via Disney+

One of the most confusing moments in the series was cleared up this week. The Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend) was seemingly killed by Reva, which led to some questions regarding the timeline. In Rebels, set after the events of the Kenobi series, the Grand Inquisitor is still alive and ultimately perishes after a duel with Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.). The Grand Inquisitor returns at the end of this episode, revealing that he had survived Reva’s attack. Vader reinstates him as the leader of the Inquisitors.

Expanded Universe Jedi

Image via West End Games

When Obi-Wan looks at the writings on the wall in The Path’s secret hallway, there are several names of different Jedi Knights scribbled in the Star Wars language Aurebesh. Among them are Corwin Shelvay (a character from the Star Wars Galaxy MMORPG), Djinn Altis (who was featured in the 2009 novel The Clone Wars: No Prisoners), Roganda Ismaren (who appeared in the 1994 novel Children of the Jedi), and Tiberius Anderlock (an NPC in the Galaxy extension pack Jump to Lightspeed).

Corran?

Image via Disney+

There’s a young boy who is referred to as “Corran.” This could either be a sly reference, or the reintroduction of one of the most popular characters within Legends. Corran Horn was introduced as one of the main characters in Michael A. Stackpole and Aaron Allstons’ 1990s novel series X-Wing. Corran discovers his force sensitivity, and becomes one of the first students at Luke Skywalker’s Jedi Academy. Corran starred in Stackpole’s 1998 first person novel I, Jedi, and played a major role in The Thrawn Trilogy, The New Jedi Order novels, the Legacy of the Force series, and the Fate of the Jedi series. He has yet to be officially reintroduced into the canon timeline, but the little boy and mother that Haja (Kumail Nanjiani) helps in Episode 3 is credited as Corran and his mother is Nyche, the canonical name of the Legends' version's mother.

Garel

Image via Disney+

Reva mentions a planet named “Garel,” a name that Rebels fans may recognize. In the animated series, Ezra Bridger and the Ghost crew steal Imperial merchandise from the metropolitan city of Garel. The planet, located in the outer rim and in the Lothal sector, first appeared in the episode “Droids in Distress.” Ezra helps his new allies with a con, and briefly crosses paths with R2-D2 and C-3PO.