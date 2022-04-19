Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen did a Star Wars marathon to prepare for Obi-Wan Kenobi. As the stars revealed in an interview for Entertainment Weekly, it’s not easy to come back to the Star Wars universe after seventeen years, so rewatching all the movies helped them both get into the right mindset before holding a lightsaber once again.

The upcoming Disney+ show will be the first appearance of McGregor as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi and Christensen as Sith Lord Darth Vader since Revenge of the Sith, the third and final chapter of the prequel trilogy. Set years after the Empire took over the galaxy, the series will explore how Obi-Wan remained hidden on the desert planet Tatooine and how he successfully protected Luke from his father. The series will also showcase the first live-action encounter between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader since the prequel trilogy, and fans are excited to see how the former Master and Padawan will clash once more.

It’s easy to understand how colossal expectations surrounding Obi-Wan Kenobi are right now. So, in order to get ready for the series, McGregor took some time to rewatch all his previous works in the Star Wars franchise. As the star puts it:

“It was interesting to watch our films because I hadn't seen them since they came out, not at all. So it was cool to see and interesting to watch them and enjoy them without all of the noise that was around when they came out.”

Besides giving him a new appreciation for the prequel trilogy, McGregor’s Star Wars marathon also allowed him to come up with ways to bridge his previous take on the character and the one from Alec Guinness, who played Obi-Wan in the original trilogy. As McGregor explains, it’s hard to keep track of the expanding Star Wars mythology, so watching all nine movies of the main series allowed him to dive back into that remarkable galaxy far, far away. Years after his first Star Wars experience, McGregor’s Star Wars marathon led him to fall in love with the original movies as iconic sci-fi films. As McGregor explains it:

“I did absolutely study Alec Guinness and watched the original three Star Wars films when we did the first one, but I didn't really think about the genre. And it's not something I would normally do, but this time I did. I got jazzed about being back in space because I really love it as a movie watcher.”

While McGregor took his homework seriously while preparing for Obi-Wan Kenobi, Christensen decided he would get some extra credits. As the star reveals, “I went back and rewatched all the films. And I also got into the animated shows, The Clone Wars and Rebels.” So, while McGregor stuck with the Skywalker Saga, Christensen wanted to feel what the expanded universe looked like. And during his journey through the secret corner of the Star Wars franchise, he found out that Darth Vader and Obi-Wan had a lot of character development outside theaters. As Christensen says:

“They did a lot with these characters in those shows. And they did further explore the relationship. There was interesting stuff there to learn about. It was great fun getting to go back and re-immerse yourself in this world that just continues to grow and become more and more vast.”

We’ll know how both stars' preparation affected Obi-Wan Kenobi when the series premieres with two episodes on May 27, exclusively on Disney+.

