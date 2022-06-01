Obi-Wan Kenobi himself, Ewan McGregor has joined the groundswell of support for actor Moses Ingram, who revealed recently that she has suffered racially motivated attacks online from people claiming to be Star Wars fans. McGregor, in a video message shared on the official Star Wars social media accounts, condemned the behavior in harsh terms, saying, “If you’re sending her bullying messages, you’re no Star Wars fan.”

This comes after Star Wars in a statement denounced the hatred directed at Ingram, who appears in the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi as the Inquisitor Reva Sevander, who is tasked with tracking down McGregor’s Kenobi.

McGregor, in his minute-long video message shot inside a car, said that he has been made aware of the hurtful comments that Ingram has had to deal with and that it has left him heartbroken. In his own words:

“It seems that some of the fan base has decided to attack Moses Ingram online and send her the most horrendous, racist DMs. I heard some of them this morning, and it just broke my heart. Moses is a brilliant actor. She is a brilliant woman. And she is absolutely amazing in this series. She brings so much to the series, she brings so much to the franchise. And it just sickened me to my stomach that this had been happening. I just want to say, as the leading actor in the series, as the executive producer on the series, that we stand with Moses. We love Moses. And if you’re sending her bullying messages, you’re no Star Wars fan in my mind. There’s no place for racism in this world. And I totally stand with Moses.”

A day prior to sharing McGregor’s message, the Star Wars Twitter account posted the following statement:

“There are more than 20m sentient species in the Star Wars galaxy, don’t choose to be a racist. We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva’s story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist.”

Ingram, in her original Instagram video, spoke about the “hundreds” of hate-filled messages that she’d received, and said, “There’s nothing anybody can do about this.” She continued:

“There’s nothing anybody can do to stop this hate. I question my purpose in even being here in front of you saying that this is happening. I don’t really know. The thing that bothers me is this feeling inside of myself, that no one has told me, but this feeling that I have to shut up and take it, that I have to grin and bear it. And I’m not built like that. So, I wanted to come on and say thank you to the people who show up for me in the comments and the places that I’m not going to put myself. And to the rest of y’all, y’all weird.”

The Star Wars franchise has had a rather unfortunate history of racism. Similar attacks were lobbed against the Sequel Trilogy stars Kelly Marie Tran and John Boyega. Obi-Wan Kenobi is the third live-action Star Wars series for Disney+. It premiered with two well-received (and record-breaking) episodes last week. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates, and watch McGregor’s video message here:

