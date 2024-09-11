One of the most legendary Star Wars characters of all-time may not be done with the franchise quite yet. During a recent interview with Variety, Ewan McGregor, famed for playing Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequels and more recently in the Disney+ show of the same name, provided an update on a potential return to the character. There has been nothing on the front of an Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2, nor have there been any whispers of bringing McGregor into another project to play the Jedi Master. He also isn't the only one to recently reprise his role, as Hayden Christensen also returned to play Anakin Skywalker in the series and then was back once again to play both Anakin and Darth Vader in Ahsoka. When asked about his inspiration for the character of Obi-Wan and if he would play him again, McGregor had this to say:

"I loved more than anything, getting to know Alec Guinness' work because I was playing him as a young man. Even now with the series, that's my personal challenge — if a take feels a bit like him, I'm happy. I really do hope we get a chance to do another one. Between where we ended off in the seires and when Alex Guinness comes on the screen with Luke Skywalker, I think there's another few stories to tell in there."

Christensen, who was also in attendance for the interview, shared his enthusiasm when McGregor spoke about returning to tell more stories as Obi-Wan Kenobi. The beauty of Star Wars is that, despite the fact that we know Darth Vader will inevitably kill Obi-Wan Kenobi, there are many years worth of gaps to fill in that could be filled with more exciting stories. The Disney+ series is set 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, and roughly nine years before A New Hope. While his pre-Kenobi series days may be a bit more dull than anything post-series, there's still 19 years worth of material to come up with, which could easily be told via more seasons of the series or potentially even a triumphant return to the big screen.

What Else Is Coming Up on the Star Wars Disney+ Slate?

Star Wars is fresh off its most recent Disney+ series, The Acolyte, which received strong critical reviews and viewership but was unfortunately canceled after one season. Next up on the Star Wars Disney+ slate is Skeleton Crew, another original series which will see Jude Law play a Jedi and mentor to several children. The highly-anticipated Andor Season 2 is also confirmed to return to Disney+ sometime next year, but is lacking an official release date.

There has been no official return of a return to Star Wars for Ewan McGregor, but stay tuned to Collider where we'll be first to report if there is. You can also check out McGregor's most recent work in Obi-Wan Kenobi, now streaming on Disney+.

