The sixth episode of the limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi has aired and the saga ends for now. The titular Jedi played by Ewan McGregor has been on a journey to save Princess Leia (Vivian Lyra Blair) from the hands of the Empire since he left Tatooine and it has been quite a trip. The final leg of that quest saw the viewership of the series finale with a 20% higher rate than the season finale of The Book of Boba Fett.

Per a report from Deadline, the Star Wars Disney+ series has continued its upward motion with a viewership audience of 1.8 million across U.S. households. This is higher by 20% when compared with the season finale of The Book of Boba Fett, which had an audience of 1.5 million across U.S. households. The calculation is made on a five-day Wednesday through Sunday analysis carried out by Samba TV, which measures streaming viewership across households in the U.S. The analysis is carried out across 3 million households with a view being calculated as watching five minutes or more of a show.

When Obi-Wan Kenobi premiered on the Friday of Memorial Day weekend back in May, the show had the biggest global opening for a Disney+ series in terms of hours streamed. The series had an audience of 2.14 million, which helped it to beat the premiere of The Mandalorian Season 2 at 2.08 million to the top spot. Impressively, Obi-Wan Kenobi had to share its season finale date with other heavy hitters. Competition for streaming time came from the release of the third episode of Ms. Marvel and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness having its streaming debut as well, both on Disney+. The availability of the film on the streaming service which had a viewership of 2.1 million in a five-day period, did not dampen the strides being made in theaters as it continued to earn.

The season finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi has brought an end to the journey of Obi-Wan as he seeks to return Princess Leia to the safety of Alderaan. His quest sees him having to battle Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) while still hoping that somewhere beneath all that rage and hate, Anakin Skywalker can still be reached — but it proves to be an effort in futility. The limited series ends with Leia back on Alderaan and Obi-Wan returning to the deserts of Tatooine. Obi-Wan Kenobi was meant to run for one season, but the actors are open to returning for another run.

All six episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi can be streamed on Disney+.