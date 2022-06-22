As the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi reaches its end, one thing that has been clear from the outset is that the show benefited from a single, unified directorial vision. The woman behind that vision is director Deborah Chow, who oversaw all six parts of the series that followed Jedi-in-exile Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) fighting to protect the children of his former apprentice Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen).

In honor of the finale, Chow and Christensen appeared at a live screening of the episode, followed by a Q&A in Toronto. Collider spoke with Chow on the red carpet about creating new stories with legacy characters and what her favorite moment of the season was.

When asked about the challenge of creating a new story in a world with very fixed, pre-determined events, particularly with legacy characters like Obi-Wan, Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair), and Luke Skywalker (Grant Feeley), Chow said:

"That was by far the most challenging aspect of the series. You know, obviously we have these huge legacy characters that are between two trilogies. We wanted to be very respectful. That was the biggest challenge, but it was also kind of really exciting to tell your story with such iconic characters."

When asked about her favorite moment of the season, Chow said that she particularly enjoyed Part VI, which wrapped up the entire journey. She cited the final scene in particular, where Obi-Wan, at last, speaks to the Force ghost of his long-dead master Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) as one that stands out to her, and described it as "very special."

Obi-Wan Kenobi follows the former Jedi Knight as he journeys across the galaxy to rescue Princess Leia Organa from the clutches of the Inquisitors, particularly the Third Sister Reva (Moses Ingram) who has a grudge against Kenobi and the Jedi that goes deeper than he realizes. Along the way, he gets help from a cell of rebels including Imperial spy Tala Durith (Indira Varma), con artist Haja Estree (Kumail Nanjiani), and rebel cell leader Kawlan Roken (O'Shea Jackson Jr.)

Chow made a name for herself directing episodes for acclaimed TV series Murdoch Mysteries, The Man in the High Castle, and Better Call Saul. She made her Star Wars debut directing two episodes of The Mandalorian Season 1 with "Chapter 3: The Sin" and "Chapter 7: The Reckoning."

All episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are streaming now on Disney+.