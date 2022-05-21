After teasing his arrival on May the 4th and even showing off his lightsaber in-game, Fortnite is finally adding the legendary Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi to its long list of pop culture icons, real-life stars, and more as a playable skin. Better yet, the skin will be arriving just in time to unlock before his highly-anticipated spin-off series Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney+ on May 27. Kenobi arrives in the Fortnite Item Shop on May 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

Revealed in a blog post on the Fortnite website, the Obi-Wan Kenobi outfit depicts Ewan McGregor's rendition of the beloved Star Wars icon from the prequel saga clad in his usual robes. Like with The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett before it, the skin is meant as a direct tie-in with Obi-Wan Kenobi which will see McGregor reprising the role of the Jedi Knight. He also comes with the Desert Essentials Back Bling, a pack of tools tailor-made for surviving the harsh desert planet of Tatooine. To round out the set, players can pick up Obi-Wan's Blade Pickaxe, described appropriately as "an elegant harvesting tool for a more civilized age," as well as a glider shaped like a Jedi Interceptor and the Obi-Wan's message emote. Each item can be purchased individually or as a bundle complete with the Kenobi, Surrounded Loading Screen.

In a cool twist this time around, players can put their skills to the test in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup on Sunday, May 22. It's a Star Wars-themed duos tournament, marking the return of the E-11 Blaster Rifles and lightsabers to the battleground. Participants will play ten matches within a three-hour window specified by their region, racking up as many points as possible through placing high and eliminating their foes. The winners of the tournament will have the high ground on their peers, earning the outfit early without needing to buy it from the shop. Specific times to compete can be found on the in-game Compete tab.

Image via Fornite

RELATED: How to Watch 'Obi-Wan Kenobi': When is the 'Star Wars' Spin-Off Streaming?

Star Wars has been a frequent partner for Fortnite throughout the battle royale's run. Over the years, the game has added infamous bounty hunter Boba Fett, Rey, and Kylo Ren among many others. Usually, when a new film or series in the franchise is on its way, Fortnite is there to pick up the fan-favorite characters. Recently, all of its content from a galaxy far, far away returned for May the 4th in an epic celebration that also brought Star Wars weapons to the battlefield. Notably, the game was also used by director J.J. Abrams to premiere a scene from Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker in an intriguing crossover event that opened the door for more similar promotions.

You can pick up Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Fortnite item shop on May 26 and then watch Obi-Wan Kenobi on May 27.

