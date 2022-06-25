Obi-Wan Kenobi was a return to the Star Wars franchise for stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen and with it came a whole new love for characters from a galaxy far, far away. The series took us on a journey with Ben Kenobi as he tried to get little Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair) home to Alderaan, and their adventure came with new characters to enjoy. So of course there are plenty of new Funko Pops for us to collect and obsess over! And now there's a Funko 5 Pack that brings us an iconic collection.

The press release is as follows: "Bring the heroes and villains of Obi-Wan Kenobi home with this special collection. Plus, say hello there to a new Pop!-inspired Obi-Wan Kenobi shirt, and single-release of the Obi-Wan bobblehead." And why not add the Funko 5 Pack to your ever-growing Funko collection?

The pack includes Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, Kawlan Roken, Tala Durith, and Reva who were some of the greatest parts of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. And for $49.88, you can pre-order the collection and get Funkos of each of the characters and share the love for the series we've waited so long to see.

Looking at the individual characters, of course we all love McGregor's Obi-Wan and Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Vader but we also get new characters to obsess over too. Like O'Shea Jackson Jr.'s Kawlan Roken. The character who joined the Rebellion in honor of the wife he lost, he's an integral part of Ben's survival and the success of getting Leia to safety throughout the series.

Then there's Tala Durith, played by the brilliant Indira Varma, who is the one who jumped at the chance to help them. Tala was a Empire officer in disguise and would help escort children who were Force-sensitive get to safety away from the eyes of the Empire and she used those connections to help Ben and Leia and she was a powerhouse of a character throughout the series.

Reva was seemingly the villain of the series only to be revealed to have a deeper [ain and connection to Order 66 than anyone realized. She showed what revenge can do to a person and her arc was easily one of the best throughout the entire season, made all that much better by the brilliant performance that Moses Ingram gave to us all.

All this to say that this is a great collection of characters from Obi-Wan Kenobi and a must-have! You can pre-order the Funko pack now!