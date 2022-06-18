As fans anticipate the final episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi, set to debut next Wednesday, more Funko Pops of characters from the series, both old and new, have been announced offering fans a chance to add some fine additions to their collection.

One of the most exciting additions to the Funko line is the inclusion of Darth Vader, every fan's favorite Sith lord played by Hayden Christensen. The figure stands menacingly with his lightsaber ignited along with what appears to be reddish eyes. While Vader has had several Funko Pops released in the past, the newest one for Obi-Wan Kenobi offers a lot of detail that would look great on any fan's shelf.

In addition to Darth Vader, another Funko Pop available for fans to purchase is Kawlan Roken, a new character to the franchise played by O'Shea Jackson Jr. Kawlan Roken was first seen in the series as a leader of The Path network and helps Jedi escape from the empire. Now fans of the character have the chance to add him to their collection. The figure represents the character holding a weapon.

RELATED: New ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Funkos Feature Reva, Tala Durith, and Haja Estree

The announcement of both Darth Vader and Kawlan Roken follows Obi-Wan Kenobi, played in the series by Ewan McGregor, posing with the hilt of his lightsaber. Another variant of Kenobi will also be available in the form of a Pop Deluxe which features the character riding on his eopie featured in the show.

Another character that will be available for fans to purchase is the inquisitor, Reva, who also poses holding the hilt of her lightsaber. Despite the limitations of facial expressions on Funko Pops, Reva's manages to convey a lot of character through her eyes. Another new character featured in the line is Tala Durith, portrayed by Indira Varma, in her imperial uniform disguise, posed standing upright with her hands behind her back.

Alongside the release of the standard Funko pops are two exclusives. The first is Haja Estree, played by Kumail Nanjiani, a target-exclusive, featured in his fake Jedi outfit. Another variant for fans to look out for is Walmart-exclusive release of Reva which features her posing with her ignited inquisitor lightsaber.

While it still remains unknown if other characters, such as Leia and the other inquisitors, will be available sometime down the line, fans can still look forward to purchasing these characters from a galaxy far, far away. Check out more images of the new figures below: