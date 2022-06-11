Star Wars fans are riding off the high of Star Wars Celebration last month, and we’re currently in the middle of Obi-Wan Kenobi. This six-part limited series has been an emotionally risky tale about fallen heroes in its first four episodes. However, beyond the deep storytelling, arguably the best part of any new Star Wars project are the new toys. This includes Funko who have once again gone to a galaxy far far away to deliver fans of the hit series some new Pops to add to their collection.

The new collection has almost all the major characters from the series in their signature Funko style. The three main characters of the line are Obi-Wan Kenobi seen in his robes from the series as he holds on tight to his lightsaber hilt, Darth Vader, and Third Sister Inquisitor Reva. The other non-exclusive figure in this wave is Tala Durith who is in her Imperial disguise. Durith made her debut in episode 3 of the series. The character has become a major ally for Obi-Wan who is desperately trying to get a young Princess Leia home safely and away from the evil clutches of the Empire.

However, this line also has two new exclusive Funkos. The first is a Target exclusive of Haji Estee who is played by Kumail Nanjiani in the series. Estee is one of the more unique additions to the Star Wars universe of late as he is a con artist pretending to be a Jedi for money. This is reflected in his Funko who has the magnets in his hand that help him trick people into thinking he was one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy.

Image via Funko

RELATED: ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Episode 4 Review: Ewan McGregor Embarks on a Classic Rescue Mission

The last exclusive comes from Walmart and is of Reva with her double-sided lightsaber fully engaged. Even though we are four episodes into this series, there is still a lot of mystery surrounding her villainous character. Moses Ingram is playing her with a noticeable chip on her shoulder and Reva’s relationship with Vader has been particularly interesting up to this point. If this exclusive Funko teases anything, Reva might be in a major battle in the near future. Whether that be against Obi-Wan, Vader, or both remains to be seen.

The last Funko of note is of Obi-Wan and his Eopie from the first episode. This figure is very reminiscent of other adorable pieces that Funko has done in the past like Luke Skywalker and his Tauntaun from The Empire Strikes Back.

It is hard to believe that we are more than halfway through Obi-Wan. These Funkos do a good job of highlighting the best parts of the series so far, but we should expect more Funko announcements as we enter the final two episodes. It’s surprising that a Funko version of young Leia is not in this batch of figures as she has arguably been the best part of the series. However, it’s only a matter of time before that cute figure gets unveiled. While we wait for the penultimate episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi to drop next week, you can find more information about these exciting new Star Wars Pops on Funko’s website. Check out images of the new Funkos below: