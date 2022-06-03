Editor's Note: The following contains Obi-Wan Kenobi spoilers.In only three episodes, Obi-Wan Kenobi has already expanded the live-action Star Wars universe in new and exciting directions. We’ve already witnessed how the harsh exile of the titular Jedi Master (Ewan McGregor) shattered his faith, saw the scariest live-action version of Darth Vader, and rejoiced with the appearance of fan-favorite animated characters. There are also dozens of clever easter-eggs hidden in plain sight, transforming the shows into a fun treasure hunt. However, while the inclusion of the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend) in Obi-Wan Kenobi might be exciting, it can also lead to some confusion for fans of Star Wars Rebels. That’s because, if the Grand Inquisitor really died in Episode 2, Obi-Wan Kenobi has created the biggest continuity error in recent Star Wars history.

Is The Grand Inquisitor Really Dead?

The Grand Inquisitor was first introduced in the animated series Star Wars Rebels. Set approximately five years before the destruction of the first Death Star, Rebels follows the adventures of different characters trying to oppose the Empire. One of the biggest menaces the rebels must face during the show’s four seasons is the Inquisitors, Force-sensitive Jedi hunters who are amongst the most lethal warriors in the service of the Empire. Leading the deadly squad is the Great Inquisitor, a heartless Empire fanatic who deeply enjoys hunting his prey. The Great Inquisitor is the main villain of the Rebels’ first season, meeting his ultimate end at the hands of the Jedi survivor Kanan Jarrus, and his Padawan, Ezra Bridger.

So far, Star Wars Rebels has been considered part of the Star Wars canon, and for good reason. The animated series is the first show developed under Disney’s supervision, at a moment in history when the House of the Mouse declared that almost every comic, game, and novel published before their acquisition of Lucasfilm was no longer official. So, Rebels was one of Disney’s tools to soft-reboot the Star Wars universe, allowing it to introduce new characters or recycle old ones without continuity concerns.

Rebels is so important to modern days Star Wars that many plot lines from the animated series already spilled over into live-action series. For example, The Mandalorian’s Darksaber plot closely follows the events of Rebels. Also, Sabine Wren, one of Rebels main characters, was recently confirmed as part of the Ahsoka series. That’s where the confusion begins. If Rebels is indeed canon, the Grand Inquisitor cannot die in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Obi-Wan Kenobi happens almost a decade before the events of Rebels. In Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Grand Inquisitor is apparently killed by Reva (Moses Ingram) at the end of Episode 2, once she’s forbidden by her boss from keeping on the trail of the old Jedi Master. While many fans thought the Grand Inquisitor's supposed death was a red herring, Episode 3 seemingly confirms the leader of the Inquisitorium really died. At one moment, Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) himself promises Reva the open position of Grand Inquisitor if she manages to capture Obi-Wan. Also, the Fifth Brother (Sung Kang) is eager to lead the Inquisitorium, which puts him on a collision path with Reva. So, is the Grand Inquisitor really dead? As it seems, there are three possible answers to this question.

The Grand Inquisitor Is Actually Alive

One of the main rules of cinema is that if we don’t see a body, we should doubt a character’s death. And in a universe with almost magical healing tools such as Star Wars, even a body does not give us certitude about a character’s demise. So, the Grand Inquisitor could be alive and recovering, plotting to get his revenge against Reva. We still don’t understand Reva’s motivations to hunt Obi-Wan, so the Grand Inquisitor's death could also be a ploy from the Empire to pressure Reva and force her to reveal herself as a traitor. That would be a satisfying resolution, one that does not create any continuity error, and one that plays with hardcore fans’ expectations.

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Is Retconning ‘Rebels’

If the Grand Inquisitor is really dead, that means Obi-Wan Kenobi is retconning Rebels. That is a dangerous path to follow, as it takes the animated series out of the canon and puts it on the same level as the Legends products. However, if Rebels becomes only a source of inspiration writers can change to their will, that makes the animated side of the Star Wars universe less important. Part of the fun in following the Star Wars universe is watching how characters evolve and cross through different media, and messing up canon can lead fans to care less about the animated series.

The Grand Inquisitor Who Died Is Not the Same From ‘Rebels’

Another way Obi-Wan Kenobi can keep the Grand Inquisitor dead but still honor continuity is by claiming that the leader of the Jedi hunters from Rebels is a whole different character. The Grand Inquisitor title passes down to new people over time, so there isn’t a single Grand Inquisitor in the Star Wars universe, a fact that allows Lucasfilm to use different characters as the leader of the Inquisitorium. However, that would still be a poor solution for a couple of reasons. First of all, the Fifth Brother from Obi-Wan Kenobi is the same character that shows up in Rebels. Secondly, star Friend did some research for playing the Grand Inquisitor by watching Rebels, which teases that both characters are one and the same. Finally, the Grand Inquisitor from Obi-Wan Kenobi belongs to the same species as the one from Rebels, and shares many design traits. It would be an incredible coincidence that two different Great Inquisitor look almost exactly the same. And coincidences do not make a great story.

For the casual Star Wars viewer, the Great Inquisitor’s death is just a way to show how power-hungry Reva really is, and how far she’s willing to go to take down Obi-Wan. However, fans who enjoy following every Star Wars production are puzzled by the Great Inquisitor's apparent fate and wonder if the villain will make a return further in the season. We’ll find out the answer once the remaining episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi premiere on Disney+ in the upcoming weeks, hopefully solving this mystery and making justice to the canon many writers work so hard to keep. The first three episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are now streaming on Disney+.

