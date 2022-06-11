The Star Wars universe is ever-expanding in the wake of Disney+'s massively successful Obi-Wan Kenobi series, and Hasbro has rolled out five new 3.75 inch scale figures for their Star Wars Retro Collection! As part of Star Wars' Obi-Wan Wednesdays, where the franchise unveils exclusive new toys, apparel and more, Hasbro released five new collectible figures for their Retro collection.

Following the previously released Inquistor Reva (Moses Ingram), Hasbro has just announced the new wave of figures as Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen/James Earl Jones), the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend), the droid NED-B and the Fifth Brother (Sung Kang). The figures are inspired by the brand-new design of the classic characters, as well as the Disney+ series original Obi-Wan Kenobi characters, but made in the '70s toys style, making them unique additions to fans' collections.

The collection is designed in the classic Kenner style and packaging, named for the quintessential toy brand founded in the '40s, now owned by Hasbro. Kenner manufactured merchandise for several distinguishable franchises including Star Wars, Batman and Jurassic Park, making the nostalgic Kenner style a coveted look for collectibles. Each of the Star Wars Retro figures comes with the classic Kenner branding on the cardbacks of the packaging, as well as being treated with a weathered look. All figures come with five points of articulation to provide fans with the ability to position them in action or on their vehicle.

Image via Hasbro

Darth Vader's figure comes with a soft cape and red-tinted eyes, a red lightsaber that isn't telescopic and the packaging's card back reads "Darth Vader: The Dark Times." For Obi-Wan Kenobi the figure comes with a removable soft version of his brown robes, a blue non-telescopic lightsaber, and the feature that sets this Obi-Wan apart from the original: the once-deemed "uncivilized" blaster that can be holstered. Obi-Wan's card back reads "Wandering Jedi." The third figure in the collection is the Grand Inquisitor who comes with a plastic cape rather than soft, his double-bladed red lightsaber with a circular handle, and his card back reads "Grand Inquisitor." The Fifth Brother figure comes with a double-bladed red lighstaber, as well, with intricate detail paid to his armor, and a card back reading "Fifth Brother." For the final Star Wars Retro figure in this wave, we have the loader droid Ned-B that comes with a hammer that fits in the droid's hand and a card back with a beautiful image of the droid and their lit-up eyes that reads "Ned-B."

With carefully crafted features and decoration, the Hasbro Star Wars Retro Collection embodies the novelty that Star Wars fans have come to expect. The new additions to the Hasbro Star Wars Retro Collection will be available for pre-orders beginning June 9. Check out images of the figures below:

Image via Hasbro

Image via Hasbro

Image via Hasbro

Image via Hasbro