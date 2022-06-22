He also discusses the extent of the prosthetics it took to turn him into Vader and training for lightsaber duels this time around.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, which aired its finale on Disney+ this week, serves as a live-action bridge between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, in which the titular Jedi (played by Ewan McGregor, in his long-awaited return to the role) has adopted a life of hermitage on the remote desert planet of Tatooine, where he keeps a watchful eye over the young Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely). When the young Princess of Alderaan Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair) is kidnapped, Obi-Wan reluctantly leaves the safety of his anonymity to rescue the girl before the Empire can get its hands on her — or worse, before Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) can discover she exists.

Ahead of the season finale premiere, Collider had the chance to chat with Christensen about returning to the Star Wars universe — this time as Vader — for the course of Kenobi's six episodes. Over the course of the interview, which you can either watch above or read below, Christensen spoke about returning to the Star Wars universe, whether he was able to work on more of his own voice for Darth Vader (with a nod to the iconic James Earl Jones in the role), how the training process for this series differed from his previous time working on stunts for Revenge of the Sith, the extensive prosthetic process for transforming into Vader, and more.

Collider: Back when you were filming those movies, you didn't get a significant time spent in the Vader suit. This is definitely a step-up in that regard, but did you also get an opportunity to work on your Darth Vader voice? I'm assuming you got the chance to kind of do a little dialogue on set.

HAYDEN CHRISTENSEN: Yes, but we always knew that the voice had to be James Earl Jones's voice. It's such a critical part of this character. So I knew that was going to be the case.

Collider: But you didn't have anything that was distinctly different from the Anakin persona, anything you kind of tried to infuse that was a little different?

CHRISTENSEN: Yes. But I don't want to get too specific with it yet. So still more episodes to come, and we'll leave it at that.

We've already gotten a pretty early clash between Kenobi and Vader. And I know that when you came back to this series, there was a lot of getting back into the training of it all, the fight choreography, that kind of thing. How did the training process differ this time around even from maybe Episode III?

CHRISTENSEN: Episode III, there was a tremendous amount of fight scenes that I had to learn. So there was just a lot of training on that. On this one, there was as well, maybe not to the extent that there was on Episode III, but just coming back and getting to go to the training gym and swing the lightsaber again is just a blast.

We've definitely already gotten a little bit of a peek at you outside of the suit. It looks like a pretty intensive makeup process. Talk about what that's like in terms of the prosthetic work, sitting in the chair. How early do you have to come to set on those days? I'm just curious as to how that all takes shape.

CHRISTENSEN: Yeah. I mean, it's a good four to five hours getting all of the prosthetics put on, and I got to work with a great team of makeup artists, led by a fellow called Shaun Smith, and they did some incredible work. It was a lot of time sitting, staying very still while they glue layers of prosthetics all over your body. But I really enjoy just the visual creation that took place every time. It so much sort of affects the way that you feel and you behave when you see yourself like that. So I enjoyed it.

I'm sure you can't say much about what's to come, but is there anything that you can kind of tease for fans from the last couple [of] episodes and what we can expect from Vader?

CHRISTENSEN: Well, there's not much I can say, but I think fans are in for a good last couple of episodes.

All six episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are now available to stream on Disney+.