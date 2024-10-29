Obi-Wan Kenobi is perhaps one of the most important characters in the Star Wars franchise who is not directly related to the Skywalker family lineage. Alec Guinness showed fans the first example of what a Jedi Knight looked like with his performance in Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope. Ewan McGregor’s performance as a younger version of Kenobi quickly became the most acclaimed aspect of the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

While there have been great lengths taken to map out the origins of every character in the galaxy far, far away, little is known about where Kenobi came from before he was the apprentice of Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson). However, George Lucas made a joke about Kenobi’s homeworld to Jon Stewart that ended up being embraced as a part of Star Wars canon.

George Lucas Named Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Homeworld After Jon Stewart

In an interview with Stewart that was held at the Star Wars Celebration V fan event in 2010, Lucas revealed that Kenobi’s homeworld was named “Stewjon,” in what was an obvious tuckerization of Stewart’s name. While some attendees may have assumed that this was simply a joke, Lucasfilm employee Leland Chee later revealed on Twitter that “Stewjon” would be incorporated into Star Wars canon, and would subsequently be added to future editions of The Star Wars Official Atlas. Official sources from the Star Wars website later listed Stewjon as being a Mid-Rim planet, and included the system within marketing materials for the then-upcoming third season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

The acquisition by Lucasfilm by The Walt Disney Corporation resulted in a massive overhaul of Star Wars canon, with many of the previous books, comics, games, and spin-off stories once accepted as “official” being deemed part of the alternate “Legends” timeline.” However, new Star Wars materials have still listed Stewjon as Kenobi’s official homeworld, with the iOS game Star Wars Journeys giving additional details about the planet as a “farming world.” The 2017 comic book series Star Wars Adventures introduced the character of Tadd Marteens, a former farmer from Stewjon who joined forces with the Rebel Alliance following the destruction of the Death Star in the Battle of Yavin. Kenobi would make another reference to Stewjon when discussing his upbringing with Anakin Skywalker in the Age of Republic series but states that he does not remember anything about his parents or family.

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Backstory Is Shrouded in Mystery

Kenobi’s exact family lineage has been the subject of debate among Star Wars fans, as the original novelization of Star Wars: Episode VI- Return of the Jedi referred to the character of Owen Lars (Phil Brown) as his brother. This was later retconned by the Star Wars prequel trilogy, which introduced a younger version of Owen (Joel Edgerton) who was the son of Cliegg Lars (Jack Thompson), who had married Anakin’s mother Shmi (Pernilla August). Although a completely different “Owen Kenobi” character was introduced in the young adult series Jedi Apprentice, this was also deemed to be not part of the official canon upon the resetting of the official timeline in 2014.

The next stages of Kenobi’s story are unclear, as the character would not factor into any of the upcoming Star Wars film and television projects that are set in the New Republic era. Although the Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries from 2022 earned Lucasfilm a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Limited Series, reactions from fans were more mixed, as it didn’t seem like the story added any new insights into how Kenobi had evolved as a character in the years following Revenge of the Sith. While no one would ever complain about seeing McGregor reprise his role again, it would have to be in a show that justifies his considerable commitment to the part.

