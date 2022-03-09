It's a name that hasn't been uttered onscreen in a long time, but that's about to change. Just hours after unveiling the first images from the highly anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi, Disney+ unveiled the first teaser trailer for the new series, which gave audiences just a taste of what's to come when the show starts streaming this May. Along with the trailer came a series of stills, offering a close up look at the many threats facing Obi-Wan Kenobi — played once again by Ewan McGregor — as he continues his mission on Tatooine.

One major threat it seems Obi-Wan will be facing are the Inquisitors, a squadron of Force sensitive Jedi hunters in the service of Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) and led by the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend). Most prominently featured is the new character Reva (Moses Ingram), herself an inquisitor tasked with hunting down Obi-Wan Kenobi. Fans also got a quick glimpse at Indeera Varma as an Imperial officer, which means the Jedi hunters aren't the only ones the onetime Jedi Master needs to worry about.

One thing the Inquisitors are remembered for is their unique lightsaber designs, including most famously — or infamously, depending on who you ask — the "helicopter" lightsaber. These unique saber designs make an appearance in the stills, seen strapped to the Grand Inquisitor's back, and later being used to intimidate a passerby for information.

Also seen in the new stills is a closer look at the brand-new world of Daiyu, the kind of brightly-lit cityscape that is reminiscent of the prequel trilogy world of Coruscant and makes a nice change from the washed out desert landscapes that have been the setting for Star Wars stories of late. According to series scribe Joby Harold has "sort of a Hong Kong feel to it," adding "It's got a graffiti-ridden nightlife, and is kind of edgy. It's just got a different lane and a different feeling."

Ewan McGregor is not the only actor reprising his role from the prequel trilogy in Obi-Wan Kenobi, set 10 years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse who played Owen and Beru Lars respectively will also appear in the series alongside newcomers Ingram, Varma, Friend, as well as Kumail Nanjiani, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney+ on May 25, 2022. In the meantime, check out the teaser trailer and new batch of images below:

