New images for Obi-Wan Kenobi give us the first look at Ewan McGregor as the iconic Jedi Master since the prequel films. McGregor played the role of Obi-Wan for the entire prequel Star Wars trilogy and will be back this May in a series that'll bridge the events of Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Episode IV: A New Hope.

Revealed by Entertainment Weekly, the first look images feature Obi-Wan holding his blue lightsaber while standing in the desert of planet Tatooine. At the end of Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan decides to exile himself in Tatooine to watch over baby Luke and stop his father Anakin (Hayden Christensen) from ever discovering the child's existence. Besides taking on the duty of protecting Luke, Obi-Wan will have to use his time in the desert to reflect on his faith, as the Jedi Order has fallen and the Empire now controls the Galaxy. As McGregor explains it, "we find Obi-Wan at the beginning of our story rather broken, and faithless, and beaten, somewhat given up."

Obi-Wan's mission will not be so easy, as the new images reveal one of the series' main antagonists, the force-sensitive Inquisitor Reva (Moses Ingram). In Star Wars mythology, Inquisitors are force-sensitive warriors used by the Empire to hunt down Jedi, either killing the survivors of Order 66 or turning them to the Dark Side. As Ingram explains it, Reva and Darth Vader are "on the same team," and both villains "share a common dark-side goal." Finally, the first look images also bring back Joel Edgerton as Uncle Owen, a role he played in the prequel trilogy. Owen and his wife adopt baby Luke and hide him from the Empire, but the first look images tease a dangerous confrontation between the farmer and Inquisitor Reva.

Following the success of The Mandalorian, Disney+ decided to aggressively expand its Star Wars content in the streaming platform. The next Star Wars series to hit Disney+ is Obi-Wan Kenobi, and it's set to explain what happened to the Jedi Master from his exile to his first meeting with Luke Skywalker. The series will also see Hayden Christensen return as Anakin Skywalker, who is already called Darth Vader by the time the series takes place. This will be the first live-action encounter of Obi-Wan and Darth Vader to happen between the prequel trilogy and A New Hope, and fans are excited to see how the relationship between former master and apprentice might develop.

As recently revealed, Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on May 25. Check out the new images below.

