The upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi show may be a new series, but it doesn’t feature that many new faces. Of course, the fantastic Ewan McGregor is coming back as Obi-Wan and Hayden Christensen will finally get to be the live-action Darth Vader that he requested to be during Revenge of the Sith. The ensemble of minor villains is also full of familiar faces, especially those of the Inquisitors, and even a few of the locations have already been shown in different areas of Star Wars lore. This article will catch you up with some of those lesser-known faces and point to where you can find more of them.

Who Are These Familiar Faces in Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Most of the familiar faces in the series are a part of the Order of Inquisitors (aka the Inquisitorius) formed by Emperor Palpatine in the wake of Order 66 to hunt down Jedi after the purge. Not unlike their real-life counterparts, these inquisitors travel with special units to help them track down their prey. While nameless (and we will probably never see their faces) the groups of Purge Troopers seen in the trailers for Obi-Wan Kenobi also have a place in Star Wars canon. These purge troopers were first seen in the video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and are somewhat similar to the Death Troopers (black suit and garbled language) seen in Rogue One and Star Wars: Rebels.

Both groups of stormtroopers are specially equipped, and the Purge Troopers are specially trained to fight Jedi. Some of them are Jango Fett Clones, some of them recruited after the initial wave of clone production, but both groups are programmed to hate Jedi and their array of blasters, electrostaffs, and electrobatons, and the mammoth electrohammer could make for quite a few cool fight scenes.

So Where Did the Inquisitors Come From?

Many of the Inquisitors were recruited from Fallen Jedi such as the Grand Inquisitor, who was a former Jedi Temple Guard, and the Tenth Brother Prosset Dibs, who was a disillusioned Jedi. The inquisitors were also known to attempt to convert any Jedi they captured and even would sometimes capture Force Sensitive children to be trained. This order was originally created by Palpatine in an attempt to supplement Darth Vader, which forced a brutal takeover of the order by Vader to demonstrate his continued usefulness and prowess in combat. By the time the series begins, the Order is solidly controlled by Darth Vader, with the Grand Inquisitor as his second-in-command.

You may also be wondering why all the inquisitors' names have numbers attached to them. This is because the number of the member directly corresponds to their rank in the Order. As in golf, the lower the number the better. So the Second Sister the right after the Grand Inquisitor, and so on and so forth.

What Is That Fortress That Appears in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer?

In the trailer, we see what appears to be a shuttle similar to a Delta Class shuttle (Same as Krennic's from Rogue One) traveling towards an unmarked base. This base is presumably on the moon Nur in the Fortress Inquisitorius (gotta love that naming scheme). This base is where most Jedi are detained and tortured after their capture and where the Inquisitors are based. We also see what appears to be the office of the Grand Inquisitor in this scene. The interesting question is if we will see Vader’s Castle as well in the series. We do see Vader suiting up (or being put together), so we may get to see Vader's castle on the lava world of Mustafar as well. Now let's take a look at the individual inquisitors who have been revealed so far.

Rupert Friend as the Grand Inquisitor

The Grand Inquisitor was the main villain of Star Wars: Rebels Season 1 and had a somewhat reoccurring role as the show went on. He is a Pau'an (the species found on Utapua, where Obi-Wan fought General Grevious) and we know that he was previously a Jedi Temple guard. In fact, it was later revealed in the book Ultimate Star Wars, New Edition that he was one of the temple guards that escorted the fallen Jedi Bariss Offee to her trial.

In Rebels, he is depicted as a savvy and sinister opponent who is extremely adept with a lightsaber. He frequently was able to take on Kanan Jarrus and Ezra Bridger simultaneously with little effort and was sent in by Vader himself to deal with the growing Rebel cells.

Moses Ingram as Third Sister (Inquisitor Reva)

The Third Sister is one of the few new faces appearing in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. All we know about her comes from the trailers and a short description that was given to Vanity Fair. The third sister is supposedly "fiercely intelligent and very quick on her feet." She is also seen using the standard double-bladed inquisitor lightsaber with the spinning hilt. In animated shows and comics, the Inquisitors can even use these blades to fly a limited distance. Perhaps we will see this intimidating new character duel Obi-Wan. Either way, she is an exciting new character who is free of responsibilities or audience expectations.

Sung Kang as Fifth Brother

The Fifth Brother is one of the recurring villains who has appeared in Star Wars: Rebels. He was often seen with his partner, the Seventh Sister, who has not yet appeared in any of the Obi-Wan trailers. Unlike the Grand Inquisitor, who is both intelligent and an excellent warrior, the Fifth Brother is best defined as a blunt tool. The Fifth Brother was often quite clumsy and frequently tricked by the crew of the Ghost. Despite his occasional naivety, he was still a capable warrior and could overwhelm his opponents. As a tool used by the Grand Inquisitor, he will likely be a substantial threat.

Other Inquisitors Who Could Appear in Obi-Wan Kenobi

Just because we have not yet seen them does not rule out the possibility that more fan-favorite Star Wars villains may appear. The Seventh Sister, in particular, has seldom been seen without the Fifth Brother, and it would be gratifying to see the amusing duo in live-action. The newest trailer reveals another inquisitor near the Fifth brother, but as she is never pictured with her mask, we are unsure if this is the Seventh Sister or another as-yet-unknown character. Unfortunately for fans of Star Wars: Fallen Order, Obi-Wan Kenobi is set five years after the events of the game, so the Second Sister and Ninth Sister will presumably be unavailable at this point. However, the Eight Brother, who was seen in Rebels Season 2, may also appear.

Overall, this series is a great opportunity for many of the animated characters to make a live-action debut, and hopefully for some epic lightsaber battles for the now-older Jedi Master. The series is also likely to fill in a few gaps in the Inquisitors' stories and reveal exactly how their organization works.

Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney+ on May 27.

