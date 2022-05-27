The highly-anticipated Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place in a previously unexplored period within the timeline. In the two decades that pass between the end of Revenge of the Sith and the beginning of A New Hope, Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) watches over Luke Skywalker as he grows up on Tatooine. As we see in A New Hope, Luke is completely unaware of his true heritage. He grows up believing that his father was a navigator on a smuggling vessel, and not the most fearsome villain in the galaxy.

Luke (Mark Hamill) is raised by his aunt and uncle, Beru and Owen Lars. In A New Hope, these characters are played by Phil Brown and Shelagh Fraser, respectively. While Beru seems to understand Luke’s desire to travel the galaxy and join the Imperial Academy, Owen disapproves. He discourages Luke from interacting with Obi-Wan (Sir Alec Guinness). Luke is infuriated by his uncle’s strictness. After Stormtroopers looking for R2-D2 and C-3PO trace the droids to Luke’s homestead, Owen and Beru are murdered. Their deaths show that Luke will never be the same farm boy ever again.

Luke in Star Wars A New Hope

It was unclear in 1977 how Luke was related to his guardians. As George Lucas didn’t develop the idea that Darth Vader was Luke’s father until The Empire Strikes Back, the Skywalker lineage was initially a little murky. Ironically, Owen is referred to as Obi-Wan’s brother in the original novelization for Return of the Jedi. This was also referenced in the 1999 young adult novel Jedi Apprentice: The Hidden Past when Obi-Wan dreams about his life before joining the Jedi Order. The discrepancy was retconned in 2015, explaining Obi-Wan’s memories as a vision, and not an actual memory.

The Lars family history was explained more thoroughly in 2002’s Attack of the Clones. When Anakin (Hayden Christensen) returns to Tatooine, he discovers that his mother Shmi (Pernilla August) is no longer a slave. Shmi was freed by their owner, the Toydarian junk dealer Watto (Andy Secombe), by a moisture farmer named Cliegg Lars (Jack Thompson). Cliegg and Shmi had fallen in love and gotten married. Cliegg brings Shmi home to his farm to live with his son, Owen (Joel Edgerton), who recently married Beru (Bonnie Piess).

Before the events of Attack of the Clones, Shmi is captured and tortured by a gang of Tusken Raiders. Although Cliegg had attempted to launch a rescue mission, he was unsuccessful. Anakin barely interacts with Owen and Beru when he arrives. He is entirely focused on saving his mother. After Shmi dies in captivity, Anakin massacres an entire village of Tusken Raiders. It's the last that Owen and Beru ever see of their brother-in-law.

In Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan, Yoda (Frank Oz), and Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits) decide that Luke and Leia must be separated. If they were kept together, their father may be able to detect a disturbance in the force. It is important for the children to grow up having normal lives. While Bail decides to raise Leia, Yoda tells Obi-Wan to bring Luke back to Tatooine to live with his family. Cliegg dies of his illnesses, so Obi-Wan passes on the infant Luke to Owen and Beru. Owen and Beru watch over the twin sunset during the final shot of Revenge of the Sith, hearkening back to the famous scene from A New Hope.

Tatooine is an ideal spot for Luke to be hidden. Vader is unlikely to ever return to his home planet given his tragic upbringing. However, this saddles Owen and Beru with a responsibility that they never expected. Owen and Beru are kind, yet simple people. They’re barely capable of protecting their home turf from raids by the Tusken Raiders. They know very little about the exploits of the Jedi, and the larger galactic conflict.

However, we see throughout the Star Wars saga that Tatooine is relatively unaffected by the major galactic conflicts. The Hutt clan is so powerful that the Republic barely knows about the planet; even though slavery is outlawed by the Galactic Senate, Anakin grows up as Watto’s property. This context makes Owen and Beru more relatable; they’re relatively unaware of what is going on in the rest of the galaxy. All they know about Luke are their memories of his father’s murderous spree.

The trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi suggests that Owen holds on to some animosity for Obi-Wan. In A New Hope, Owen tells Luke that Obi-Wan is “just a crazy old man.” While this may have only been to protect Luke from learning about the Jedi, Owen doesn’t entirely trust Obi-Wan’s intentions. Owen tells Obi-Wan that he shouldn’t train Luke and “fail him like you did his father” in the first official clip. It will be interesting to see how their relationship develops over the course of the series.

