In episode 3 of Disney+'s original series Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars fans watched as the highly-anticipated stand-off we've all been waiting for finally came to be. Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) faced off with his former apprentice Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen/James Earl Jones) and was subsequently — and literally — raked over the coals. However, the battle was key in establishing the enormous divide the seductive dark side created between the Sith Lord and Jedi Master. This pinnacle moment has been added to LEGO's Star Wars Summer 2022 lineup for fans to recreate the shocking duel.

The new set recreates the battle from the plains of Mapuzo with a gray base that builds up to the scene's fiery conclusion. The set features a recreation of the scene with two rotating battle platforms, a blazing fire with pop-up abilities to split between the duel, and a mining cart that can be detached, with the entire battlefield measuring over 3.5 in. high, 9 in. wide and 7.5 in. deep. The set is available for pre-order now and retails for $49.99.

The really impressive features are the four minifigures included in the set. The set provides fans with a mini of Obi-Wan that will be exclusive to this set, different from the Obi-Wan included in the Inquisitor Transport Scythe set. He will come with his characteristic blue lightsaber and a translucent stand for his Force-jumps. The Darth Vader minifigure for this set will also be set apart from earlier versions with a revamped head to fit Disney+'s Kenobi timeline, only a decade after Anakin's transformation, and a red lightsaber. Notable details for Darth Vader include arm and suit printing. Also included in the LEGO set will be two other exclusive minis, the Ned-B droid, who made a debut appearance in the series, with a power hammer and backpack accesories, and the undercover Imperial Officer Tala Durith, played by Indira Varma (Games of Thrones), wielding a blaster pistol.

Having been recreating the Star Wars universe scenes in the iconic brick form since 1999, the Star Wars collection has quickly become LEGO's most popular. All sets include illustrated instructions so that Jedi of all ages can build with ease.

LEGO's Star Wars Summer 2022 collection is set to debut on August 1 and is available for pre-order.