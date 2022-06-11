Soon after its debut on Obi-Wan Kenobi, Princess Leia's adorable droid L0-LA59 (Lola) can now be purchased by fans of the Disney+ series. The small, red and white robot has been turned into a cuddle-worthy plush toy, much to the Empire's dismay. However, unlike its fictional counterpart, it won't be breaking its owners out of intergalactic prison cells any time soon.

Approximately 11-inches tall when the wings are up, 9-inches when down, the cuddly plush can be displayed in whatever fashion for Star Wars enthusiasts. Plus, a button on its foot activates sound effects and lights up its eyes, as seen in the series. The L0-LA59 droid can only be bought from Target, and is now available for pre-order on their website.

Featured in every episode of the limited series thus far, Lola serves as a companion to a young Leia, played by Vivien Lyra Blair. Aside from being her friend, it occasionally assists her in the drastic situations she encounters alongside Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi. As her dangerous journey back to home continues, audiences can clutch onto the toy version of her droid for comfort.

Image via Mattel

Out of the new droids introduced in the Disney era of Star Wars, L0-LA serves as one of the smallest. The closest comparison to its size and usefulness is the BD-1, a unit droid that accompanies Jedi Padawan Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. A close companion to those who play as Kestis in the popular video game, BD-1 serves a similar purpose as L0-LA, although the BD unit may have the edge in practical use. Nevertheless, Lola is a fan-favorite addition, one that is already making its way to stores as a plush toy.

Alongside McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi brings back Hayden Christensen to the Star Wars fold, promising fans the rematch of the century between them. The series also stars Moses Ingram as a force-sensitive Inquisitor named Reva who tracks down Kenobi. The supporting cast includes Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. Additionally, Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse reprise their roles as Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru, respectively.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is directed by Deborah Chow, who previously helmed several chapters of The Mandalorian. The series is penned by showrunner Joby Harold. The limited series is executive produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, and Joby Harold.

New episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi come to Disney+ every Friday.